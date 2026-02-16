NFC Notes: Derek Carr, Lavonte David, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers LB Lavonte David has spent his entire 14-year career in Tampa Bay and has missed two total games over the last four years. David admitted he is still taking time to decide whether he wants to return for his age-36 season, and said it will mostly come down to whether he still truly believes he’s one of the best players on the field.

“I’m just still thinking about it,” David said, via The Jim Rome Show. “It was a long season. A long season, for me, personally. Just dealt with a lot of things and the way everything went. Just got to have a great, right mentality for me. … The great thing about it is the Bucs and me, we have great communication, so everything is open. We just talk to each other whenever each other is ready to make a deal, do something about it, but right now I’m just kind of calming down, relaxing, getting my body right and getting myself in a mental place to be able to make a decision.”

“If I’m not thinking I’m the best out there on the field, there’s no point in me going out there to play. But so far, so good. The trajectory is climbing, I’m feeling pretty good, you know, physically, always, but mentally I just have to get there. And when I’m there, I have to make sure I stay there to be able to take one whatever the season comes.”

Falcons

New Falcons HC Kevin Stefanski brought OC Tommy Rees with him to Atlanta after their time in Cleveland ended. Rees spoke clearly about their desire to work under center. He also discussed how he and Stefanski see football the same way and are a perfect match together because of their willingness to have uncomfortable conversations with one another.

“There are definite benefits of being under center,” Rees said, via Josh Kendall of The Athletic. “That’s been a huge part of the identity of Kevin going back in his career. It’s been our identity as we worked together, and it’s something that we believe in.”

“When I left Alabama and went to Cleveland, I really went there to work for Kevin, and my opinion of him has only grown since that time,” Rees said. “We see the game through a similar lens in terms of what we value. I am not afraid to challenge Kev on things, and Kev is not afraid to push back. In any healthy relationship, you have to have that back and forth. You can’t have people who try to see eye-to-eye on everything. You can’t have a ton of ego when you’re putting together a game plan.”

Matt Zenitz reports the Falcons are expected to hire Wisconsin WR coach Jordan Reid as assistant quarterbacks coach.

Saints

Former Saints QB Derek Carr retired before the 2025 season due to significant rotator cuff injuries in his throwing arm. After a year off to fully recover, Carr said he would be open to a return but made it clear he wouldn’t come back for anyone.

“Would I do it? Yes. Would I do it for anybody? Absolutely not,” Carr said, via his Home Grown podcast with his brother David Carr. “Would I do it. Absolutely, I would. I told you two things: I have to be healthy, and I’d want a chance to win a Super Bowl. And obviously, that’s a tough thing to find. That’s hard to do. That’s not easy.”