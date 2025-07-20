NFC Notes: Derrick Barnes, Carrington Valentine, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Derrick Barnes plays the SAM linebacker role in the Lions’ defense. Detroit OLB coach David Carrao explained that the position requires Barnes to have a lot of different responsibilities.

“The role that SAM linebacker has, you see it on the game film, he’s stacked off the ball, he’s on the end of the line of scrimmage, he’s walked out in the slot. That’s a lot of different jobs for one player to handle,” Corrao said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s site.

Barnes appeared in just three games last season after suffering a knee injury. Corrao said it proved to be really difficult to replace Barnes with backup players.

“It’s a very unique position to play, so therefore in my opinion, that’s a hard position for us to fill with one (backup) player,” Corrao said. “The idea that you’re going to have a player as unique as Derrick Barnes is with his ability on the edge, his ability to pressure from the middle, his ability to drop in coverage. The idea that you would have a second player with that level of skillset that’s sitting behind somebody on the depth chart I don’t see how realistic that is. Somebody with that level of skillset you’re going to want on the field as much as you can.”

Lions LBs coach Shaun Dion Hamilton thinks Barnes’ injury allowed him to learn and become a “student of the game.”

“Over the years D. Barnes has progressed year in, year in, year in and year in,” Hamilton said. “Ok, now that injury set him down and allowed him to sit back and be even more of a student of the game. Fast forward to now. It’s Year 5 now, and you watch the game and maybe things he didn’t see, he’s seeing it because he’s had that time and maximized it. He wasn’t just sitting on the couch and feeling sorry for himself. He’s had a chance to really mature, and I think this year is going to be a good season for him, and he’s going to take his game to the next level. It’s a credit to him for being a student of the game and maximizing the time when he wasn’t able to be on the field.”

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 reports former Titans RB Jabari Small worked out with the Lions on Friday, July 18th.

Packers

Packers CB Carrington Valentine ended his second season on a strong note after securing his second interception on the season against Minnesota.

“When you go get the ball out the air … and then you start playing at that level, you know that there’s some more (out there),” Valentine said, via the team’s website. “I felt like it was just scratching the surface. I just feel like going into the offseason, I’m ready to put that all together.”

Packers defensive pass game coordinator Derrick Ansley said Valentine just has to become more consistent in order to become a regular contributor.

“He’s one of my favorites. He plays the game the right way,” Ansley said. “The next step is just to make routine plays look like routine plays. He’s very strong at the point of attack. He’s got good speed. He’s tough. Just making those routine plays down in and down out, I think he can take a big jump this year.”

Vikings

Vikings LB Eric Wilson returned to Minnesota this offseason after spending the first four years of his career with the organization from 2017-2020. ST coordinator Matt Daniels said Wilson is having a strong presence on the practice field and in the meeting room as a “second coach.”

“The addition of Eric Wilson has been huge for us. This guy has done nothing but come in and really be a second coach in the meeting room and on the practice field,” Daniels said, via Michael Landis of the team’s site. “Eric is an eight-year vet. He pours so much into the young guys just from a, ‘Hey, I see it this way, you know, I can help you out this way. Think of it like this.’ Just his insight into what today’s game truly looks like to help those young guys out.”

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said people around the organization have always spoken highly of Wilson.

“He hasn’t changed one bit. I was not here previously with him, but he made a tremendous impact on so many folks in this organization,” O’Connell said. “I know there were a lot of people celebrating getting him back here. That’s for football reasons, that’s for the locker room, former teammates. So couldn’t be happier with ‘E-Dub’ for sure.”

Wilson is ecstatic to be back with the Vikings.

“I always loved it, every year. When I was first here, I loved it; it was a great place to start off,” Wilson said. “Good guys, class-A organization and nothing but love for everyone here, so I’m happy to be back.”