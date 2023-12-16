NFC Notes: Derrick Brown, Jim Harbaugh, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons LT Kaleb McGary (knee, sickness) and DT Kentavius Street (pectoral) have been ruled out from Week 15, via D. Orlando Ledbetter.

Panthers

Panthers DC Ejiro Evero said DT Derrick Brown is playing at a Pro Bowl level this year and has taken a massive step forward.

“People are definitely accountin’ for him,” he said, via Panthers Wire. “He’s gettin’ more blockers, more attention, the center turn—all those different types of things. But he’s been so disruptive—run game and pass game. A lot of people are gonna focus on the run, and rightfully so, he’s done a heck of a job. But you even look at the rush production—and yeah he only has one sack, I believe—but he’s affectin’ the quarterback and he’s pushin’ the pocket and he’s done a lot of good things. Obviously, he’s knockin’ the ball down, a lot of batted balls. He’s playin’ at a Pro Bowl-level, that’s for damn sure.”

Evero added that there’s not too many guys outplaying Brown at that position.

“Just watch the tape,” Evero later added of Brown’s Pro Bowl case. “Obviously, there’s a lot of run production, just hurries, things of that nature, the interception. But you go watch the tape and you’re not gonna find a lot of players playin’ at a better level.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer thinks owner Dave Tepper is leaning toward blowing up his entire football operation after firing HC Frank Reich , which would mean likely cleaning house on the coaching staff and also firing GM Scott Fitterer .

Saints

Nick Underhill reports Saints RB Kendre Miller (ankle) is unlikely to return for Week 15 but has a “good chance” to play in their following game against the Buccaneers.