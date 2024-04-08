NFC Notes: Derrick Brown, Randy Gregory, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

New Buccaneers pass rusher Randy Gregory remembers meeting with HC Todd Bowles during the draft process and believes he now has the ability to thrive with Bowles as a veteran.

“I actually spoke with [Bowles], I remember, coming out of college during the draft and speaking with him a bunch,” Gregory said, via Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times. “I loved his personality, loved his down-to-earth demeanor. [He is a] no-nonsense type of guy. I think I always thrive well when I work with coaches like that.”

Gregory’s deal with Tampa Bay includes a base salary of $1,365,000, a signing bonus of $1,125,000, per-game roster bonuses of $510,000, a guaranteed salary of $1,365,000, and will carry a cap number of $2,970,000. (OTC)

Panthers

Panthers DT Derrick Brown set a league record for tackles by a defensive lineman with 103 and was recently rewarded with a contract extension. Panthers DC Ejiro Evero commented on Brown’s performance in 2023 and believes the extension was well deserved.

“He’s had a heck of a year,” Evero told Darin Gantt of the team website. “He’s been so disruptive. I don’t think it’s arguably — I think he’s been the best run defender in the NFL this year. He’s done a heck of a job rushing the quarterback and creating pressures, the interception, the batted balls. There’s been so much production. The leadership. He’s been instrumental in everything that we’ve done.”

“He plays hard,” Evero continued. “I mean, and I’ve said it before, but probably the most impressive thing that he does for a man that big, 340-plus pounds, to run down the field, play hard every down. He’s making plays 40 yards down the field. He’s really, he’s a heck of a player. What you see in him is just continued growth and maturation and learning the NFL game, understanding, not only using his physical ability, but also all the nuances of the game that come with experience, and all of that is just playing out. . . . Even before I took this job, I knew what a player he was and his reputation in the league is a guy that is hard to block. That’s been happening for a couple of years now.” Saints Saints QB Derek Carr responded to questions on social media about facing former teammate LB Maxx Crosby when New Orleans eventually takes on the Raiders. “I am looking forward to it. I cannot wait. Hopefully, I’m going to try and start a fight with him and punch him, and then have the ref only see him throw his punch back,” Carr joked. “That’s my goal.”