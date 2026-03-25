NFC Notes: Devin Bush, Neville Gallimore, Carson Wentz, Bears, Vikings

Bears

Veteran DT Neville Gallimore spoke about what he can bring to the team’s run defense during his introductory press conference in Chicago.

“Being able to be effective throughout any position on the defensive line. I think my effort and my desire to compete at a high level; I think it speaks volumes,” Gallimore said, via BearsWire.com. “That’s something that I take pride in. Apart from obviously being effective as a D-lineman, I think the effort and desire to be at a hundred percent and not take plays off. I think that’s something that I take pride in. That has carried me up to this point. It’s been a part of my journey, and I think being here is great for that.”

Bears

Bears GM Ryan Poles was asked by reporters why the team brought in Browns LB Devin Bush in free agency and what kind of fit he would be for the defense.

“His ability to take the air out,” Poles said, via BearsWire.com. “I mean, when he triggers, he goes. Another one again, time goes by. I remember watching him at Michigan. The play style, he plays fast. That helps with range and coverage. Again, if you think DA’s system, it’s a perfect fit.”

Michigan LB Jimmy Rolder has a 30 visit set up with the Bears. (Ryan Fowler)

has a 30 visit set up with the Bears. (Ryan Fowler) Arizona CB Treydan Stukes had 14 formal Combine interviews, including with the Bears. (Justin Melo)

had 14 formal Combine interviews, including with the Bears. (Justin Melo) Syracuse TE Dan Villari has a 30 visit scheduled with the Bears. (JC Allen)

has a 30 visit scheduled with the Bears. (JC Allen) Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald said his 30 visit schedule includes the Bears. (Justin Melo)

Vikings

The Vikings signed QB Carson Wentz to a one-year, $3 million contract, including $2.645 million guaranteed with a $1.1 million signing bonus. (OTC)

to a one-year, $3 million contract, including $2.645 million guaranteed with a $1.1 million signing bonus. (OTC) Arizona CB Treydan Stukes had 14 formal Combine interviews, including with the Vikings. (Justin Melo)

had 14 formal Combine interviews, including with the Vikings. (Justin Melo) Washington RB Jonah Coleman has a 30 visit set up with the Vikings. (Arye Pulli)

has a 30 visit set up with the Vikings. (Arye Pulli) Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald said he had a formal Combine interview with the Vikings. (Justin Melo)

said he had a formal Combine interview with the Vikings. (Justin Melo) Cincinnati LB Jack Dingle met privately with the Vikings. (Ryan Fowler)