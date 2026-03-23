NFC Notes: Devin Lloyd, New Contracts, Draft Visits, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons
- The Falcons signed LB Samson Ebukam to a one-year, $2.765 million deal that includes a $700,000 signing bonus and a $1.3 million salary. (Wilson)
- The Falcons signed OT Chris Williams to a one-year, $2 million deal that includes a $500,000 signing bonus and a $1.5 million salary. (Wilson)
- The Falcons signed C Corey Levin to a one-year, $1.485 million deal with a $1.26 million salary cap figure under the veteran salary benefit. (Wilson)
- Falcons WR Olamide Zaccheaus‘ two-year, $4.5 million deal includes a $1 million signing bonus, $2.3 million guaranteed, and salaries of $1.3 million in 2026 and $1.69 million in 2027. (Aaron Wilson)
- Falcons OLB Azeez Ojulari‘s one-year, $1.402 million deal includes a $187,500 signing bonus, $387,500 guaranteed, and a $1.215 million salary in 2026. (Aaron Wilson)
- Washington OL Carver Willis has a 30 visit scheduled with the Falcons. (Justin Melo)
Panthers
- Panthers’ recently signed LB Devin Lloyd said the Jaguars made an offer to re-sign him, but he elected to join Carolina, per Joseph Person.
- The Panthers signed OT Rasheed Walker to a one-year deal worth up to $10 million with a $4 million base value. The contract includes a $2 million signing bonus, a $1.215 million salary, $3.215 million fully guaranteed, $40,000 per-game active roster bonuses, and $105,000 workout bonuses. Additional incentives can boost the total value of the deal. (Wilson)
- The Panthers signed P Sam Martin to a two-year deal worth $3.75 million in base value, with a maximum value of $5 million and $2 million fully guaranteed, including a $750,000 signing bonus, with salaries of $1.3 million and $1.55 million. (Wilson)
- The Panthers signed S Nick Scott to a one-year deal worth $2 million in base value, with a maximum value of $3.25 million and $1.1 million fully guaranteed, including a $505,000 signing bonus and a $1.3 million salary. (Wilson)
- Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion will take a 30 visit with the Panthers. He’s from Charlotte, however, so it counts as a local visit. (Ryan Fowler)
- Georgia TE Oscar Delp has seven 30 visits scheduled so far, including with the Panthers. (Arye Pulli)
Saints
- Penn State S Zakee Wheatley has a 30 visit set up with the Saints. (Nick Farabaugh)
- LSU CB Mansoor Delane has a 30 visit set up with the Saints. (Ryan Fowler)
- Washington WR Denzel Boston has a private workout planned with the Saints. (Tony Pauline)
- Northwestern OT Caleb Tiernan and OL Evan Beerntsen met with the Saints at their pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Georgia Tech WR Eric Rivers met privately with the Saints around his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Illinois G Josh Gesky met with the Saints at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Toledo DB Andre Fuller met privately with the Saints. (Jacob Infante)
- Georgia State WR Ted Hurst will take a 30 visit with the Saints. (Ryan Fowler)
- Georgia TE Oscar Delp had dinner with the Saints before his pro day. (Arye Pulli)
- Texas Tech WR Reggie Virgil will meet with the Saints before his pro day. (Arye Pulli)
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