NFC Notes: Devin Singletary, Nick Sirianni, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

The Commanders added third-round OL Brandon Coleman in the draft to compete at LT despite being a guard in college. Coleman’s college coach A.J. Ricker described his profile with the belief he can fill any position on the line.

“He’s super athletic,” Ricker said, via Zach Selby of the team’s website. “Still green, but just the way he can get off the ball and get to the second level and sustain blocks is…what really makes him special.”

“There’s a guy that honestly could play all three [positions]. Center, guard and tackle. And heck, that’s what you’re looking for now. You’d like for him to…settle on one position, but he’s one guy that I tell people all the time, ‘It’s kind of amazing how much you can move him around.’ And he still hasn’t played that much football. His best football is still ahead of him.”

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said one of his messages to the team before they return to training camp is to come back from break “in the best shape of your life.”

“One of the main messages was come back in the best shape of your life. One of our core values is detail … and to play with great detail, you have to be in great shape,” Sirianni said, via Dave Spadaro and Fran Duffy of the Eagles’ site. “Our guys have done a great job of being in the weight room, of running extra after practice, running during practice, different things, our strength staff and training staff has done a great job of helping these guys get in great shape and now it’s maintaining that so when they come in, it’s not getting in shape, we hit the ground running and we go. There will be natural soreness and things like that as you practice, but it’s being in great physical shape so we can play with great detail.”

As for Jalen Hurts, Sirianni said the quarterback to doing well adapting to new OC Kellen Moore‘s system.

“I think he’s done a really nice job adapting to some of the different things that we’re doing,” Sirianni said. “Some of the different – there’s different concepts. There’s similar concepts, but in those similar concepts sometimes we’re asking him to read it differently than we have in the past. There’s similar things with the way the routes are being run, and there’s some differences of how we’ve run it in the past, as well, that goes with how the play is supposed to be designed. I think he’s done a very nice job handling things that are similar but as his job has changed a little bit and done a really nice job of really grinding away to be a master at the offense and all the things that come with it.”

Sirianni mentioned he’s spending a lot of time with Moore and the coordinator is taking time to study how Philadelphia operated towards constructing his scheme for 2024.

“You’re constantly trying to evolve as far as what you’re studying,” Sirianni said. “When you study things, usually, and you’re a staff that’s together again, you have to go outside and study. Well, when we’ve studied things this year, yes, we’ve went outside into different places to study things and talked to different coaches, but we’re able to – Kellen naturally is able to learn some things about the way we did it before, I am able to learn some things the way Kellen – that’s major growth, when you’re in there – you’ve got the guy who, you know, Kellen being responsible for that, you get to grow together and ask those questions that sometimes quite frankly you don’t have that opportunity. You might have a couple days at a place or they come in here. But we’re together all the time. That’s been good. Again, just pleased with the progression of the offense and where we are.”

Giants

Giants RB Devin Singletary said he spent time in previous years studying QB Daniel Jones and has been impressed by him since coming to New York.

“Man, I’m a football head so I watch a lot of football,” Singletary said, via the team’s site. “It had jumped (out) to me what he can do as far as him being athletic. What really, I would say — I was like ‘ahhh’ — when I got here was when I saw him throw the ball. Like, his touch and his accuracy. I’m like, ‘All right. This is why they call him Danny Dimes.’ That’s what really stood out to me.”