NFC Notes: Devin White, Brian Burns, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah went on the Zach Gelb Show and talked about the potential of a team moving up into the top three of the upcoming draft. Despite Washington trading QB Sam Howell to Seattle, Jeremiah believes the Commanders are more likely to move down than the Patriots.

“I think I believe it’s likely that Washington stays and takes one of those two guys,” Jeremiah said. “But I would think Washington, of the two, would be more likely to at least listen because of what they need on that roster and where they are. And when you have (OC) Kliff Kingsbury, he could say, ‘You know what, you get back to 11, we make this trade with the Vikings. You give me a huge haul of picks, I can make it work with, you know, whether it’s (J.J.) McCarthy, whether it’s Bo Nix or (Michael) Penix like these guys are point guards, and let’s build up the rest of the roster.’ So, between those two, Washington, New England, it feels to me like Washington would be the one that maybe would at least listen to what these offers are.”

“So, to me, it’s about trying to find the fit. And that’s why New England, to me, feels stuck, like they are taking [a quarterback]. Everything that I’ve heard seems to be they are committed to staying at three. They wanted an $8-to-10 million quarterback; they got that in Jacoby Brissett, and they’re going to take the guy of the future there at No. 3.”

Eagles

Eagles LB Devin White prides himself on his ability to play as an edge rusher and drop back into coverage: “Having LBs who can be the rusher or be the dropper gives you a little more flexibility. I pride myself on being able to do both — especially getting sacks, I like getting sacks. But turnovers are important, giving the offense another chance to score points is what matters. That’s how you win — I always talk about the plus/minus system with the turnovers. We’ve got to go get the ball more than we give it away. That gives us a greater chance to win the game. Analytics will back that up a lot.” (Zach Berman)

prides himself on his ability to play as an edge rusher and drop back into coverage: “Having LBs who can be the rusher or be the dropper gives you a little more flexibility. I pride myself on being able to do both — especially getting sacks, I like getting sacks. But turnovers are important, giving the offense another chance to score points is what matters. That’s how you win — I always talk about the plus/minus system with the turnovers. We’ve got to go get the ball more than we give it away. That gives us a greater chance to win the game. Analytics will back that up a lot.” (Zach Berman) White called the past year a “roller coaster” after arriving from the Buccaneers and is grateful for his chance in Philadelphia: “It’s been a roller coaster. A lot happened — a lot of good, a lot of bad. But I stayed myself…and I found the other side. And it’s a good side. I got another opportunity to play the game that I love.” (Berman)

Giants

Giants EDGE Brian Burns said he couldn’t be happier to become a member of the Giants.

“I’m kind of overtaken with a lot of emotions,’’ Burns said, via PFT. “Once I’m done processing, I’m super excited to be here. Right now I’m kind of all over the place. I’m a little giddy.’’

Burns believes he’s going to be a building block for New York and said that he will approach each day with a mentality to not only lead but to learn as well.

“They’re getting somebody that’s coming to work,’’ Burns said. “I’ll always be professional, I always be a pro, that’s No. 1. I’m relentless. They’re getting a playmaker and they’re just getting a guy that’s gonna really enjoy the process, take it day by day. I really take a lot of pride in getting better. I feel like I can learn from a lot of cats, especially on this team. I’m a team guy, always been a team guy, I’m a natural leader and just ready to get to work.’’