NFC Notes: Devin White, Buccaneers, Packers, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles and WR Chris Godwin both addressed LB Devin White and the possibility that he doesn’t attend voluntary camp.

“We had a good turnout, but again, it’s voluntary,” Bowles said, via Pro Football Talk. “I can express it all I want, but it’s voluntary. Certain guys have excuses. We know where they are, and we’ll go from there.”

“To be honest, we don’t really think about it, because we all understand it’s a business,” Godwin added. “You know Devin loves ball. You know what Devin brings to the table. But we also know it’s a business. However, if he feels like is the best way to go about it, that’s for him. But when he’s here, we expect him to work, and we know what he’s going to bring.”

Packers

Packers LB coach Kirk Olivadotti said he spoke with LB Quay Walker about being ejected two times last season and thinks the linebacker will learn from his mistakes.

“He and I spent a lot of time on that subject,” Olivadotti said, via NFL.com. “The biggest thing is that I know and I trust Quay, that he and I’ve talked through that and had our conversations and kind of have a plan in place for a lot of different things. … He’s more than willing to learn from all his mistakes, especially those.”

Olivadotti feels Walker just needs to focus on the next play going forward.

“Play to the whistle, and then be so busy in between snaps that you don’t even notice what else is going on because you’re moving on to the next play,” Olivadotti said. “There’s other parts to it also, but that’s a big part of it.”

Panthers

Panthers’ new S coach Bert Watts said he’s been impressed with fifth-round S Jammie Robinson‘s ability to quickly learn their system.

“Jammie’s a guy that really has come in and impressed us right from the beginning—just with his knowledge, work ethic, being able to learn and pick up the defense quickly,” Watts said, via PanthersWire. “So whenever you have a young guy like that that has the ability to . . . it’s a lot of information to retain in a short amount of time, and he’s shown the ability to do that. We’re still working through it as we get through the workouts. This is early in the process, so trying to identify where our personnel best fits. But he’s shown that he can really play multiple positions.”

Watts praised Robinson’s demeanor on the practice field and thinks the rookie has been eager to work.

“He’s playin’ to win,” Watts said. “He’s not too worried about . . as far as, if he says something, it’s gonna bother somebody. He’s more concerned about helpin’ this team and gettin’ himself better every single day. I’m excited about a personality like that because there’s no BS. You’re just, ‘Hey, let’s go to work, let’s get better.’ And he’s all about that.”