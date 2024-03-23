NFC Notes: Devin White, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

and he wants to be a starter in 2024: “My expectation is definitely to come in and compete to start. I’ve been the swing [tackle] for the last four seasons, so that is new to me. But I’m going to give it my all to be out there on Sunday starting.” (Nicki Jhabvala) Lucas also talked about the new staff under HC Dan Quinn: “They seem like good guys. They seem caring. They seem very in tune with the new needs of the program and trying to meet those needs. There’s a lot of construction going on around here. There’s a lot of stuff being jumbled up and fixed. I like the direction of where they’re headed.” (Jhabvala)

Cowboys

Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown said his recovery from a torn ACL is going well now six months since his surgery.

“We’re pushing right at six months out,” Overshown said, via Nick Harris of the team’s site. “Everything is going good. We’re starting to move around. We’re ahead of the curve. It’s just a process…This isn’t what my rookie year was supposed to be, but you get up and you do it every day.”

Overshown said rehabbing alongside TE John Stephens Jr. and WR David Durden has made things easier on him.

“All of those guys, they make it so much easier,” Overshown said. “It’s days where you can find yourself in a dark place, but you get there and you’re laughing and cutting up with those guys and seeing that they’re going through the same process. I just see this as a blessing in disguise. It will make me a better football player, a better teammate, a better man and all of that in general.”

Overshown is hungry for the 2024 season and excited to get back on the field to finally show what he can do.

“More hungry,” Overshown said. “All of the excitement that was built up in year one is still in there. It’s ready to be unleashed on people. The glimpse that y’all got last year, you should expect 10 times more than that. This ACL injury will not be an excuse for anything going into the season at all. I’m gonna be ready to play and [fans] should expect that.”

Eagles

Eagles LB Devin White said Philadelphia is a better overall team than Tampa Bay.

“It’s an opportunity to show why I was drafted Top 5, why I helped a team win the Super Bowl,” White said, via Bucs Wire. “Just to prove that I do what I do. I don’t lack any confidence as far as being on a one-year deal. I don’t shy away from it. I think it was the best thing that happened. Last year wasn’t who you were, that’s never been Devin White on tape. Now you get an opportunity on a bigger stage, it’s a bigger platform here, it’s a better all-around team built right here, right now to do great things. And I want to be a part of that.”