NFC Notes: Dexter Lawrence, D’Andre Swift, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks has been in the league for eight seasons, but he says he still has his trademark 4.3 speed and anticipates bringing that to the field for Dallas in 2023.

“Being dynamic,” he said via the Athletic’s Jon Machota. “Being able to make plays, no matter which way, deep, short, intermediate, it really doesn’t matter. Just coming in and being dynamic.”

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott says in his opinion based on their workouts together this offseason, Cooks still can fly.

“When you’re just throwing to him, it stands out,” Prescott said. “His speed is different than many others. The way he approaches the game, his knowledge, he’s already helping CeeDee, helping the young guys, playing cornerback, teaching them little nuances of the route running. He’s going to be huge for me and huge for the room.”

Eagles

Eagles’ new RB D’Andre Swift is excited to join last season’s No. 1 rushing offense and thinks he has a great opportunity behind Philadelphia’s strong offensive line.

“I kind of stayed up the last couple of nights just thinking about it,” Swift said, via EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Enquirer. “Like I said, great opportunity with this offensive line, this coaching staff — I’m in a great running back room, first and foremost, with the guys that have been here. I’m just excited to get to work each day and be a piece to the puzzle, that’s it.”

Swift is comfortable with any role in the Eagles’ offense and plans on proving himself to the coaching staff in practice.

“Whatever role they see fit for me,” Swift said. “[Will be] off of the way that I come into work every day; it will be something that I earn.”

Swift admitted he struggled with the news of being traded from the Lions.

“It was a lot,” Swift said. “It’s a business at the end of the day, so I understand it, but it’s my first time kind of dealing with it. It was a lot of emotions all at one time. It still is right now. Just the not knowing factor. I’m not going to get too much into it. It’s past me now.”

Giants

Giants DT Dexter Lawrence wanted to return on a new deal with New York all along and is looking forward to his future with the team, even going as far as getting a Giants’ tattoo.

“Yeah, through the whole process, I was like, ‘I want to play here, I want to be a Giant,’ through the whole process,” Lawrence said, via GiantsWire.com. “We have something going here, we’re building something special, and you can see it from the outside, and inside it’s even more beautiful. I’m excited for what’s going on. Like I said, the whole process I was in communication like, ‘this is where I want to be,’ and we got it done.”