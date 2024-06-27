NFC Notes: Dexter Lawrence, Emmanuel Forbes, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders DC Joe Whitt praised former first-round CB Emmanuel Forbes and said he’s consistently getting better.

“I’ve seen a young man every day getting better, getting used to my hard coaching,” Whitt said, via Commanders Wire. “He’s a kid that has a really good skill set, just like the rest of the young guys, he’s out there working his butt off, and I’ve been pleased with him.”

Cowboys

The Cowboys hope first-round OT Tyler Guyton is able to fill in at the left tackle position. Following Guyton, Terence Steele and Tyler Smith will be second and third options behind him.

“I think it’s clearly how you want to push forward because, let’s be honest, you’re really sensitive to the amount of time you have and the amount of reps,” Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said, via Saad Yousuf of The Athletic. “I think it’s really important, not just for the offensive linemen. The conversations that we have as a coaching staff when we rep for everything we do — Phase 2, Phase 3 — is making sure we give these players an opportunity to make our 53-man roster.”

McCarthy hinted towards the team’s desire to put their best five linemen on the field. He emphasized the need to have positional flexibility due to injuries.

“Versatility is a word that was probably talked about as much as ever in the draft process,” McCarthy said. “You want to have as much flexibility as you can. … You’re always looking for versatility throughout, through every position, because at the end of the day, it’s a long year. Unfortunately, injuries are part of the game and you need that flexibility as a coaching staff to make sure we’re utilizing the tools that work for (the players) best to be successful on Sundays.”

Giants

Giants DT Dexter Lawrence feels like he could be carrying the torch as the NFL’s best interior lineman following Aaron Donald‘s retirement.

“Yeah, it could be (me),” Lawrence said, via GiantsWire. “I’ve just got to keep working, working on my weaknesses and getting better with my strengths. It took me by surprise honestly. Look, 10 years is a long time, but you know you expect more things like that, but he left the game on top. A lot of respect to him for what he brought. There probably won’t be another one of him. A lot of respect.”