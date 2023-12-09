NFC Notes: Dom DiSandro, Mike McCarthy, Dak Prescott, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott explained his reasoning for yelling, “Here we go!,” prior to each snap because they want to make sure their cadence is correct.

“Really, we wanted to make sure that we’re all getting off (at the same time), using the cadence to our advantage,” Prescott said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “The linemen wanted a little something before. For me, really, it’s to tell them, stop the communicating, here we go.”

Cowboys’ backup QB Cooper Rush thinks their new approach is beneficial for their offensive linemen.

“I think it has helped those guys up front,” Rush said. “They lock into it, so I’m assuming it does. … We heard it in OTAs and we were like, ‘What are we going to do?’ It’s definitely different and out there. But it has worked. You do it for a week and realize it’s not hard. Your goal (as a backup QB) is to sound the same as (Prescott). It has evolved for him a little bit too, and now it’s this big thing.”

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers said Prescott has become one of his favorite quarterbacks to watch due to all the adjustments he makes before the snap.

“He has become one of my favorite quarterbacks to watch,” said Rodgers. “I just love that he’s really playing the position. What I mean by that is, watching him make protection adjustments against these crazy looks and picking things up. … I’m watching him use his cadence beautifully and get into this rhythmic, ‘Here we go,’ (and then) into using it as a dummy sometimes, doing it twice, and into other cadences. I’m not talking about just making good throws. I’m talking about it seems more rare that guys are actually really playing the position, where you’re making adjustments, you’re handling everything at the line of scrimmage. Now, you’re doing this crazy cadence stuff. I love it.”

According to Jon Machota, Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy (acute appendicitis) is back at his home after having surgery on Wednesday and is expected to be back at the team’s facility on Friday.

McCarthy said he feels good after undergoing surgery for appendicitis and expects to coach Sunday's game: "I feel good I anticipate everything staying normal come Sunday night," per Calvin Watkins.

Eagles

Per Adam Schefter, Eagles’ Head of Security Dom DiSandro is barred from being on the sideline against the Cowboys following his interaction with 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw .

Schefter adds that DiSandro and other Eagles' officials met with commissioner Roger Goodell and the league is reviewing additional material to see if there will be further discipline.

and the league is reviewing additional material to see if there will be further discipline. The Eagles released the following statement on DiSandro: “This is an ongoing conversation with the NFL, and we are going to respect the restriction that is currently in place. Although Dom will not be on the sideline this Sunday, he will continue to fulfill his role with the team in all other capacities.” (Ian Rapoport)