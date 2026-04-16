NFC Notes: Dontayvion Wicks, Dexter Lawrence, Commanders Draft Plans, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders GM Adam Peters said they are not “actively trying to move back” from No. 7 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft and feels it’s “more likely than not we stay and pick.” (John Keim)

Eagles

The Eagles acquired WR Dontayvion Wicks, raising questions about whether the organization intends to trade A.J. Brown later this offseason. When asked about the move, GM Howie Roseman said adding depth to their receivers group was a priority for them.

“When you look at our receiver room over the last couple of years — obviously we lost Jahan (Dotson) — we’ve probably been a little fortunate about the depth that we haven’t really had to dive into,” Roseman said, via NFL.com. “Just studying the league and seeing how many teams can go pretty deep in their receiver room, that was one of the priorities going into the offseason, was increasing the depth, the quality of talent in the receiver room throughout the room. So that really fit for us. Really excited to get Tay here and think he’s an arrow-up guy.”

As for Brown’s future on the team, Roseman refused to elaborate on the topic.

“What do you think the odds are that I’m answering this question any different than I answered it anywhere else?” Roseman said. “Like really, do you think that’s 50 percent? Do you think it’s 75 percent? A.J. Brown‘s an Eagle.”

Giant

Giants DT Dexter Lawrence recently requested to be traded as he pushes for a new contract. New York OLB Brian Burns said that they need Lawrence in the building and wants the organization to “figure it out.”

“Business is business,” Burns said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “I’ve been through it. … How I feel technically is that we just need him in the building, regardless of whatever it is. Figure it out. Get it done. I don’t want to see somebody else in that 97 besides Dex. So that’s just my take on it.”