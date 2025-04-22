NFC Notes: Draft Buzz, Kyle McCord, Howie Roseman, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

In his pre-draft notebook, Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson writes he expects the Cowboys to take either a receiver or a cornerback, with Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan and Texas WR Matthew Golden some of the leading options.

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones when asked about LB Micah Parsons' contract situation: "It comes with the territory. … Right now there is a difference in what we feel is the right number and what he feels is the right number." (Jon Machota)

Eagles

Eagles GM Howie Roseman talked about their scouting process ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, saying he and HC Nick Sirianni are often making phone calls to gather information on prospects.

“I think that we have changed a little bit in how we approach the Top-30. Like everything, it’s an information gathering process for us. The whole draft process is gathering information, constantly gathering information. Nick and I are on the phone all the time talking to people that we know in college football, trying to get to know these guys as well as we can so we can make good decisions. So for us, it’s really just trying to fill in a lot of the blanks and the more we get to know people, the more that we expose them to not only us but people around us, the better we get a feel for them. So we think they’re incredibly valuable for us,” Roseman said, via Zach Berman.

As for bringing players in for top-30 visits, Roseman said they want to utilize all the talented coaches and personnel people they have around the team.

“Obviously, everyone’s got their own way of looking at things, but at the same time, we only have 30 of them. We’ve got to do more work on a lot more guys in this draft than just the 30 guys that come here. But, we like that process and we really like involving everyone in the building. We have a really good building, we have really good people who have good instincts on people, good instincts in their field, and being able to utilize those people in our building, see how they operate with the people that they would have to be dealing with every day, we think is a valuable part of the process.”

Roseman: “There are never 32 first-round grades on your board. We don’t have 32 first-round grades in this draft.” (Zach Berman)

Giants

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Syracuse QB Kyle McCord said that the Giants tested him more than any other team and added that he would enjoy learning from veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.

“They definitely put me to the test,” McCord told Bleacher Report. “They wanted to know how well you process things, how quickly can you pick up information. So, of all the teams, they definitely were the one that tested me the most, but it was good. It was a lot of fun.”

McCord added that New York would be a “great spot to end up,” noting that the Giants have “two great veterans” under center in Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.

Both former NFL coach Jon Gruden and FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd believe that McCord is a sleeper pick in this draft class.

“He’s shown he can guide and manage a hyper-talented roster [at Ohio State] … and he’s shown that he can carry a franchise [Syracuse] to new heights. I think he’s the sleeper in the draft,” Cowherd recently said on his show “The Herd.”

Giants HC Brian Daboll asked Wilson and Winston to share their stories with the team’s offense: “They understand what leadership is. They’ve done it in a number of places, and I expect them to do that here.” (Dan Salomone)

Per the Athletic's Jeff Howe, an executive for another team thinks the Giants could get a third-round pick if they looked to trade OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux. New York has to decide on Thibodeaux's fifth-year option at the beginning of May and is expected to take OLB Abdul Carter with the No. 3 pick on Thursday.