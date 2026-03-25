NFC Notes: Draft Visits, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

By
Wyatt Grindley
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Buccaneers

  • Michigan LB Jimmy Rolder has a 30 visit set up with the Buccaneers. (Ryan Fowler)
  • Georgia TE Oscar Delp has seven 30 visits scheduled so far, including with the Buccaneers. (Arye Pulli)

Panthers

  • Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald said he had a formal Combine interview with the Panthers. (Justin Melo)
  • Ole Miss TE Dae’Quan Wright will take a 30 visit with the Panthers. (Jordan Schultz)
  • LSU S A.J. Haulcy will take a 30 visit with the Panthers. (Ryan Fowler)

Saints

  • SMU TE Matthew Hibner got dinner with the Saints. (Aaron Wilson)
  • USC WR Makai Lemon had a private workout with the Saints. (Ian Rapoport)
  • Washington RB Jonah Coleman had a private workout with the Saints. (Arye Pulli)
  • Cincinnati LB Jack Dingle met privately with the Saints. (Ryan Fowler)

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