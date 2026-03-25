NFC Notes: Draft Visits, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
- Michigan LB Jimmy Rolder has a 30 visit set up with the Buccaneers. (Ryan Fowler)
- Georgia TE Oscar Delp has seven 30 visits scheduled so far, including with the Buccaneers. (Arye Pulli)
Panthers
- Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald said he had a formal Combine interview with the Panthers. (Justin Melo)
- Ole Miss TE Dae’Quan Wright will take a 30 visit with the Panthers. (Jordan Schultz)
- LSU S A.J. Haulcy will take a 30 visit with the Panthers. (Ryan Fowler)
Saints
- SMU TE Matthew Hibner got dinner with the Saints. (Aaron Wilson)
- USC WR Makai Lemon had a private workout with the Saints. (Ian Rapoport)
- Washington RB Jonah Coleman had a private workout with the Saints. (Arye Pulli)
- Cincinnati LB Jack Dingle met privately with the Saints. (Ryan Fowler)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!