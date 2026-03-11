NFC Notes: Draft Visits, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals
- The Cardinals restructured RB James Conner’s contract to a one-year, $2.355 million deal that includes $2.1 million guaranteed and a $4.83 million salary-cap figure. (Wilson)
- Aaron Wilson reports that the Cardinals will meet with Missouri LB Khalil Jacobs around his Pro Day on March 20.
- Florida DT Caleb Banks took a 30 visit with the Cardinals. (Billy Marshall)
Rams
- LSU CB Mansoor Delane had a Combine formal with the Rams. (Ryan Fowler)
- Mississippi State WR Brenen Thompson had a formal Combine interview with the Rams. (Ryan Roberts)
- USC WR Makai Lemon said he met with the Rams at the Combine. (Chase Senior)
- Georgia OL Micah Morris said he met with the Rams at the Combine. (Arye Pulli)
- Miami DE Akheem Mesidor met formally with the Rams at the Combine. (Jennifer Lee Chan)
Seahawks
- The Seahawks signed CB Josh Jobe to a three-year, $24 million deal that includes $14.25 million guaranteed, a $7 million signing bonus, a $1.74 million fully guaranteed salary in 2026, a $6.49 million salary in 2027 with $5 million guaranteed for injury at signing and skill/cap guarantees if on the roster on the fifth day of the 2027 league year, a $7.24 million salary in 2028, $30,000 per-game active roster bonuses annually, and $250,000 in annual interception incentives, bringing the maximum average annual value to $8.25 million. (Wilson)
- The Seahawks signed WR Rashid Shaheed to a three-year, $51 million deal that includes a $20 million signing bonus, a $23 million base salary in 2026, an $11.735 million base in 2027, a $14.735 million base in 2028, $765,000 in per-game roster bonuses each year, and $34.745 million fully guaranteed. (Breer)
- USC S Kamari Ramsey had a formal Combine interview with the Seahawks. (Arye Pulli)
- Auburn DE Keyron Crawford said he had a formal Combine meeting with the Seahawks. (Tom Downey)
