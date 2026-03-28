NFC Notes: Draft Visits, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders
- Ohio State LB Sonny Styles will take a 30 visit with the Commanders. (Ben Standig)
- Washington WR Denzel Boston has a 30 visit with the Commanders set up. (Ben Standig)
- Miami CB Keionte Scott listed the Commanders as one of his formal Combine interviews. (Justin Melo)
Cowboys
- Cowboys VP of player personnel Will McClay was at Texas’ pro day, reportedly with a specific eye on Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr. Dallas also took Hill and LB Trey Moore out to dinner before the event. (Tony Pauline)
- Auburn OL Jeremiah Wright got dinner with Cowboys OL coach Klayton Adams. (Ryan Fowler)
- Ohio State LB Sonny Styles said he will visit the Cowboys. (Kay Adams)
- Miami CB Keionte Scott visited the Cowboys. (Jordan Reid)
- UCF DE Njalik Kelly will take a 30 visit with the Cowboys and also met at length with him after his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Miami CB Keionte Scott listed the Cowboys as one of his formal Combine interviews. (Justin Melo)
- The Cowboys will host UCF edge rusher Nyjalik Kelly with a 30 visit. (Calvin Watkins)
Giants
- When examining the Giants’ approach in free agency, Dan Duggan of The Athletic points out that they did not overly invest in their offensive line after re-signing RT Jermaine Eluemunor and backup linemen like Aaron Stinnie, Evan Neal, and Josh Ezeudu.
- Duggan feels their lack of investment in the offensive line is a reflection of their commitment to stay disciplined in the free-agent market, which led to them bowing out of the sweepstakes for Alijah Vera-Tucker, who caught on with the Patriots.
- Despite not spending a lot to improve the line, Duggan writes that New York has still created a more physical offense with TE Isaiah Likely and FB Patrick Ricard.
- As for their need for a right guard, Duggan names Kevin Zeitler, Greg Van Roten, and Daniel Faalele as remaining free agents who have a connection to the Giants or new HC John Harbaugh.
- Duggan could see New York drafting a guard to pair with a veteran free agent, so they have insurance in case a rookie isn’t ready to start.
- Duggan thinks the Giants could still add a defensive tackle, given they don’t view Sam Roberts as a capable starter alongside Dexter Lawrence.
- In addition to free agent DT Shelby Harris, who recently visited the team, Duggan names Calais Campbell and D.J. Reader as other options. Re-signing Rakeem Nunez-Roches could also be in the cards.
- Duggan expects New York to release K Graham Gano to create $4.5 million in cap space. Trading EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux would also free up $14.75 million, but there’s been no indication that he will be moved.
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