NFC Notes: Dre Greenlaw, Sean McVay, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch expects LB Dre Greenlaw to return at some point after he was designated to return from the Physically Unable to Perform list.

“Oh, I think that’s the expectation,” Lynch said, via David Bonilla of 49ersWebZone. “I think that’s very realistic.”

Lynch said they are being cautious with Greenlaw’s return after recovering from a torn Achilles.

“And so, it’s going to be really cool to see 57 out there on that field,” Lynch said. “It will be even better when we get him back in game action. That would be foolish, though, to have a guy be off this long, stick him out for his first practice. We try to simulate as much with the trainers. They do a great job. But now, it’s a next step of his rehab process, getting into practice, which I’m really proud of Dre, with the way he’s attacked this.”

Lynch mentioned that they still consider Greenlaw as a “difference-maker” for their defense and is excited to get him back into he lineup.

“He’s a difference-maker for us on the field, but we’re inspired just by watching him out here. So, hats off to the kid for working his tail off. I love Dre Greenlaw and what he’s brought to the Niners. And I’m really proud and excited for him, that he’s taking this next step.”

Cardinals

Cardinals’ rookie OLB Darius Robinson has struggled to see the field after recovering from a calf injury. OLB Zaven Collins has reassured Robinson that he’ll get his time to shine.

“People will put expectation on you, man,” Collins said, via Darren Urban of the team’s site. “You’ve just got to go out and do you. Whatever it is, you have to go out and keep trying every day, come to work with your hard hat on. There are certain situations you can’t control. What he’s dealing with, it’s a mental struggle also. It’s hard. He wants to be out there, playing with us and helping the team. I get to talk to him and work with him, and tell him, ‘You’ve just got to just work on you and keep doing you. There are plenty of games left for you to come back and do what you wanted to do. There is nothing that’s going to stop you from that.'”

Cardinals worked out Johnny Dixon, Tra Fluellen, Jaylen Key, and Nick Whiteside, per Aaron Wilson.

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay called the team’s loss against the Eagles “humbling” and plans to get back to the drawing board in order to be better prepared for the rest of the season.

“There’s humbling nights like this in football,” Mcvay said, via PFT. “It’s all about how you respond. I do know that this team has the capability to be able to respond, and we’ll get ourselves up off the mat and we’ll have a good week of preparation this week.”

McVay said they plan to get more information on WR Demarcus Robinson ‘s arrest before deciding if he will play in Week 13. (Gary Klein)

‘s arrest before deciding if he will play in Week 13. (Gary Klein) McVay also said OL Rob Havenstein is headed in the right direction to return in Week 13 while TE Tyler Higbee will return to practice but likely not games yet. (Klein)