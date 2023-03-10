NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Daniel Jones

Eagles
- Tom Pelissero notes Eagles K Jake Elliott‘s restructured contract created $2.492 million in cap space.
- Regarding the Eagles allowing CB Darius Slay‘s agent to seek a trade, Albert Breer reports Slay didn’t request to be traded and this is a part of Philadelphia’s negotiations with Slay, who is set to earn $17 million in the final year of his contract.
- When appearing on the Montgomery & Co Podcast, Slay said he wants an extension from the Eagles but wants to gauge his value as well: “I want an extension with the Eagles. I love the Eagles. I love that money, so of course, I’m going to be talking about it this offseason,” via Jeff McLane.
- As for Philadephia re-signing DE Brandon Graham to a one-year, $6 million deal, the defensive end said he was eager to return for next season to play alongside Jalen Hurts: “I’m coming back. It wasn’t about the money. I love Philly. I don’t want to miss a championship with Jalen. Jalen is the man. I just told my agent make it happen,” per Josina Anderson.
Daniel Jones
Giants QB Daniel Jones said he’s always felt a responsibility to perform for his team, so his new deal worth $160 million won’t bring any more pressure than he’s already put on himself.
“I’ve always felt that responsibility,” Jones said, via Around The NFL. “Playing this position, especially for a team like the New York Giants and this city, you have that responsibility. I take that very seriously. It certainly doesn’t change. I certainly do feel that and it’s my goal to earn that every day and in the offseason while we’re preparing for the season, and then when we get to the season, you know, doing my best and preparing this team to win games and me to put us in a position to that. So, yeah — I take that responsibility very seriously.”
Giants GM Joe Schoen wishes he would’ve used the fifth-year option on Jones instead of having to dole out a large chunk of the team’s salary cap based on one year of success, but he commended Jones on his work ethic and his desire to succeed, which made the team comfortable with the long-term commitment.
“Yeah, I would say if I thought I was going to be here a year ago, I would’ve done the fifth-year option,” Schoen said. “You know, but, again, I knew from doing work on Daniel coming out in the draft that the type of person he was. From everybody in the building, the type of person he was. His work ethic, he has all the physical tools, he’s athletic, he can make all the throws. Just the situation he was in, I do think you have to look into that, like year two and three, what he went through. The talent that was around him, the injuries. There was a lot that went into it. But being around Daniel for the last 13 months and seeing to him play and the fourth-quarter comebacks and winning a playoff game on the road, there’s a lot of positives that a 25-year-old young man just displayed throughout the season. The upside, I got a lot of belief in our staff and Daniel’s work ethic and their relationship that, you know, will continue to grow and Daniel can get to the better. If he’s just at his floor right now, I’m real excited about what his ceiling’s gonna be.”
Jones added he was happy RB Saquon Barkley was able to be retained by the team for next season and said his presence is another reason he wanted to stay in New York.
“In a situation like this you’re trying to do what’s best for you and your family while also balancing being part of a team, understanding the goals and the vision that we have as a team and as an organization,” Jones said. “That was certainly important to me throughout the deal and I think we found a way to do both those things and do it the right way for both sides. Saquon — he means a ton to me as a teammate and as a friend and means a ton to us as a player. I won’t talk about his business, but that was a piece of it, too.”
Schoen said the team plans on continuing to negotiate with Barkley throughout the offseason in hopes of coming together on a long-term deal.
“Yeah, I’m going to talk to Saquon today. I talked to him yesterday before, you know, we put the franchise tag on him,” Schoen said. “So, again, we’ve had deals out, whether it’s the bye week or recently and we’re going to continue to negotiate. We love Saquon. He’s a good teammate. He’s a captain. He’s a helluva player, so right now, he’s under the franchise tag and you know, as we build the team and continue with our offseason plan, we’ll do what’s best for the team and we’re still mapping that out.”
Giants
Giants C Jon Feliciano says that he would love to be back with the Giants in 2023 and had a great time playing under HC Brian Daboll last season.
“One hundred percent,” Feliciano said, via GiantsWire.com. “I would love to be back. They’re my guys. It’s easy being with them. Just the joy I get playing football and I want to succeed for them, too.”
“He knows when to bring you up and when to tear you down. He’s great at that balance. . . He gave me good ripping and you look back on it, I love when he gets fired up,” Feliciano said of Daboll, who was upset with him over a taunting penalty. “Obviously didn’t want the penalty, but when he rips people — and it’s not you — it’s pretty fun to watch. He’s just a little, small meatball getting angry. He gets all red in the face and then two seconds later he’ll be like, ‘That was a good one, right?’”
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!