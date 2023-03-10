NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Daniel Jones

“I’ve always felt that responsibility,” Jones said, via Around The NFL. “Playing this position, especially for a team like the New York Giants and this city, you have that responsibility. I take that very seriously. It certainly doesn’t change. I certainly do feel that and it’s my goal to earn that every day and in the offseason while we’re preparing for the season, and then when we get to the season, you know, doing my best and preparing this team to win games and me to put us in a position to that. So, yeah — I take that responsibility very seriously.”

Giants GM Joe Schoen wishes he would’ve used the fifth-year option on Jones instead of having to dole out a large chunk of the team’s salary cap based on one year of success, but he commended Jones on his work ethic and his desire to succeed, which made the team comfortable with the long-term commitment.

“Yeah, I would say if I thought I was going to be here a year ago, I would’ve done the fifth-year option,” Schoen said. “You know, but, again, I knew from doing work on Daniel coming out in the draft that the type of person he was. From everybody in the building, the type of person he was. His work ethic, he has all the physical tools, he’s athletic, he can make all the throws. Just the situation he was in, I do think you have to look into that, like year two and three, what he went through. The talent that was around him, the injuries. There was a lot that went into it. But being around Daniel for the last 13 months and seeing to him play and the fourth-quarter comebacks and winning a playoff game on the road, there’s a lot of positives that a 25-year-old young man just displayed throughout the season. The upside, I got a lot of belief in our staff and Daniel’s work ethic and their relationship that, you know, will continue to grow and Daniel can get to the better. If he’s just at his floor right now, I’m real excited about what his ceiling’s gonna be.”

Jones added he was happy RB Saquon Barkley was able to be retained by the team for next season and said his presence is another reason he wanted to stay in New York.

“In a situation like this you’re trying to do what’s best for you and your family while also balancing being part of a team, understanding the goals and the vision that we have as a team and as an organization,” Jones said. “That was certainly important to me throughout the deal and I think we found a way to do both those things and do it the right way for both sides. Saquon — he means a ton to me as a teammate and as a friend and means a ton to us as a player. I won’t talk about his business, but that was a piece of it, too.”

Schoen said the team plans on continuing to negotiate with Barkley throughout the offseason in hopes of coming together on a long-term deal.

“Yeah, I’m going to talk to Saquon today. I talked to him yesterday before, you know, we put the franchise tag on him,” Schoen said. “So, again, we’ve had deals out, whether it’s the bye week or recently and we’re going to continue to negotiate. We love Saquon. He’s a good teammate. He’s a captain. He’s a helluva player, so right now, he’s under the franchise tag and you know, as we build the team and continue with our offseason plan, we’ll do what’s best for the team and we’re still mapping that out.”