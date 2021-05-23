NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Lions

Eagles

Eagles OC Shane Steichen said the coaching staff is using these first weeks of OTAs to get a sense for their players on offense, then will build the scheme around their strengths, which could explain why QB Jalen Hurts‘ mobility hasn’t featured more prominently in early install periods.

“I think, when you go into a new situation, new team, you’ve got to find out about your players, you really do,” Steichen said via Pro Football Talk. “I think you go through that process through virtually, but then when you really get them on the grass like we have been the last couple days and see their movements and their skills and see what these guys do well, you want to put them in position to make plays. I think through time, through these next couple weeks and into training camp, that offense is going to be molded, and we’re going to tailor that to these players.”

Giants

Giants’ WR Sterling Shepard says he is excited about the additions that New York has made on offense this offseason.

“Super excited about it,” Shepard said, via Pat Leonard of New York Daily News. “This offense was in need of some more weapons, and I feel like we got that accomplished over the offseason.”

Shepard also doesn’t believe there will be competition between himself and first-round WR Kadarius Toney, as both players bring unique weapons to the Giants’ offense.

“We’re different players,” Shepard said. “We needed weapons. That’s just another weapon added to the team & the offense, and he also brings some value in the return game.”

Lions

Lions ILBs coach Mark DeLeone said he’s been “really impressed” with ILB Jahlani Tavai this offseason and is “really excited about him.”

“I tell you what, I’ve been really impressed with Jahlani,” DeLeone said, via Justin Rogers The Detroit News. “He’s been here (and) he’s been doing a great job. He’s in really good shape right now. I’m excited to work with him. I’m excited for us to get to OTAs and be able to continue with him because I’m really excited about him.”

DeLeone called Lions LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin a “complete” three-down linebacker.

“Complete linebacker, all three downs, I think Jalen has the ability to do that,” DeLeone said.

As for the Lions’ fourth-round LB Derrick Barnes, DeLeone praised Barnes’ high-motor, rushing ability, and expects the linebacker to have a “bright future.”

“I’ll tell you the one thing about Derrick, you know, in college he plays fast,” DeLeone said. “He’s a frickin’ high-effort, relentless, motor guy. And I think he’s only going to get better, you know? Like exactly what (special advisor) Chris (Spielman) said, one year off the ball experience, has rush ability, but you can see him really coming into his own as the season went on last year. I think so far as he’s been here, we’re just going to continue to work with him, continue to develop him and grow that potential. I see, definitely, a bright future here for Derrick.“