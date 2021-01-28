NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Washington

Eagles

When examining the Eagles’ tight end position, Jimmy Kempski expects Phildephia to end up releasing TE Zach Ertz if they are unable to find a trade partner for him this offseason.

if they are unable to find a trade partner for him this offseason. Kempski is skeptical that the Eagles will be able to get much, if anything, for Ertz, as other teams know they can just wait out Philadelphia and try to sign Ertz in free agency.

Kempski’s guess is that the Eagles will re-sign impending free-agent TE Richard Rodgers given he’s proven to be a productive short-term player.

given he’s proven to be a productive short-term player. Matt Barrows reports that the Eagles and Jets have notified the 49ers that they intend on interviewing assistant STs coordinator Michael Clay for their special-teams coordinator openings.

Giants

According to AL.com’s Matt Zenitz, former University of Tennessee Jeremy Pruitt has been in contact with multiple teams, including the Giants, after reportedly being set to join the Jets’ coaching staff.

has been in contact with multiple teams, including the Giants, after reportedly being set to join the Jets’ coaching staff. The Athletic’s Dan Duggan reports that Pruitt will, in fact, be joining the Giants’ coaching staff but his official role is currently undetermined.

Washington

New Washington assistant RB coach Jennifer King didn’t even fathom the possibility of being an NFL coach until she saw the 49ers hired Katie Sowers as one of the league’s first female coaches in 2016. She started pursuing her own NFL career around that time and recently made more history by becoming the first Black woman hired in a full-time coaching role. She’s hoping she can inspire others in the same way she was inspired.