NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Washington

Eagles
- Eagles’ owner Jeffrey Lurie said they conducted a “wide swath” search for a head coach prior to deciding on Nick Sirianni: “(Coaching search) was a wide swath of looking for who could lead our football team.” (Jimmy Kempski)
- Lurie mentioned that they began with a pool of 25 coaches to consider and began studying their backgrounds: “Far more than you would expect than what’s on a football resume. [We wanted] the best football leader going forward.” (Zach Berman)
- Lurie said interviews typically last 7-10 hours and focus on leadership, fan base, and other objectives: “They give a lot to us, we don’t give a lot to them.” (Berman)
- As for the hiring of Sirianni, Lurie pointed out that the coach stood out from other candidates from the start of their search: “Knew the game as well as anybody. Football IQ was off the charts, a grinder, somebody that had an unlimited work ethic and desire to be great.” (Berman)
- Regarding the Eagles’ offense under Sirianni, Lurie said the coach is an “independent thinker” who is not “tied” to a specific scheme. (Eliott Shorr-Parks)
- Sirianni said he is excited to work with both QBs Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts next season: “We have two quarterbacks in Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts that are top notch. A lot of teams don’t have any. I’m excited to work with both of them.” (Field Yates)
- Sirianni referred to both Wentz and Hurts “top-tier” quarterbacks. (Zak Keefer)
- However, Sirianni added that he is still evaluating their roster and refused to name a starting quarterback: “Naming a starter, that hasn’t even crossed my mind.” (Albert Breer)
- Sirianni brought along Jonathan Gannon from the Indianapolis Colts to become his new defensive coordinator. Sirianni pointed out that he’s been working with Gannon for the last three years and is confident he will do well in his new role: “I’ve been with Jonathan for the last 3 years. You can almost say he’s been on an interview the past 3 years. His football IQ is off the charts. If I wanted to know something about a defense … he’s the first one I went to.” (Jim Ayello)
- Sirianni mentioned that he will control the 48-man gameday roster, while Eagles GM Howie Roseman has the “final say” over the 53-man roster.
Giants
- Matt Lombardo notes that the Giants should be pursuing Texans’ QB Deshaun Watson even if means they must deal QB Daniel Jones to Houston.
- Lombardo adds that while there are cap issues, the Giants could cut players like G Kevin Zeitler, S Jabrill Peppers, and WR Golden Tate in order to clear cap space for Watson, who will cost his new team approximately $10.5 million against the cap in 2021 barring a restructured contract.
Washington
- Nicki Jhabvala reports that the Washington Football Team has fired assistant director of pro personnel/advance coordinator Jeff Scott, national scout Cole Spencer, and personnel coordinator/pro scout Brian Zeches.
- With Washington having the No. 19 overall pick, NBC Sports’ JP Finlay believes it’s likely they would have to offer more than their first-round pick to acquire Lions QB Matthew Stafford given the number of other teams interested in him.