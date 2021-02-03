NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Washington

Eagles

In an interview on 97.5 The Fanatic, ESPN’s Adam Schefter says it’s noteworthy that Eagles QB Carson Wentz has refused to speak publicly since being benched and he thinks it’s because he still wants out of Philadelphia: “That’s why the trade is still in play. And just because he would like to be moved, doesn’t mean he will be.”

NBC Sports' Reuben Frank thinks a new coaching staff should be good for Eagles WR Travis Fulgham, who seemed to fall into former HC Doug Pederson's doghouse for what the coach alluded to were poor practice habits.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said he never got a formal interview request from the Eagles for OC Eric Bieniemy. (Zack Rosenblatt)

Giants

Giants RB Saquon Barkley is eligible for a contract extension for the first time this offseason. Had Barkley stayed healthy and turned in the type of year he and the team were expecting, odds are he’d have been seriously looking at the largest running back deal in NFL history. But a torn ACL injected some uncertainty into the process, and Barkley’s focusing on that before he worries about his contract.

“To be honest, that’s the least of my worries,” Barkley said via Pro Football Talk. “That’s not even on my mind right now to even have that conversation, spark that conversation up. I’m really just focusing on getting this knee ready because I want to be the best player I can be.”

The Giants will interview assistant OL coach Ben Wilkerson for the primary OL coach job. (Jordan Raanan)

The Falcons hired Giants assistant strength and conditioning coach Thomas Stallworth as their new head strength coach. (Kimberley Martin)

Washington