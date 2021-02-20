NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Washington

Eagles

Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice takes a look at some more trade candidates for the Eagles after dealing Carson Wentz to the Colts:

Although Kempski believes it’s more likely that the Eagles cut TE Zach Ertz rather than trade him, he says it’s possible a contending team pushes to acquire him.

Kempski could see Eagles' veteran C Jason Kelce getting traded after June 1 in exchange for a 2022 mid-round selection.

Kempski views Eagles OT Andre Dillard as a potential "reclamation project" for an organization that is still building its offensive line.

As for Eagles DT Fletcher Cox, Kempski feels Philadelphia should trade him while he still has value. However, Kempski doubts that Cox will be moved.

Regarding Eagles CB Darius Slay, Kempski doesn't expect teams to be interested in his $12 million salary for 2021 unless a contender suffers injuries during the offseason at cornerback.

Virginia RB Shane Simpson met with the Eagles at the Gridiron Showcase back in January.

