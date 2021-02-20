NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Washington

Eagles
Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice takes a look at some more trade candidates for the Eagles after dealing Carson Wentz to the Colts:
- Although Kempski believes it’s more likely that the Eagles cut TE Zach Ertz rather than trade him, he says it’s possible a contending team pushes to acquire him.
- Kempski could see Eagles’ veteran C Jason Kelce getting traded after June 1 in exchange for a 2022 mid-round selection.
- Kempski views Eagles OT Andre Dillard as a potential “reclamation project” for an organization that is still building its offensive line.
- As for Eagles DT Fletcher Cox, Kempski feels Philadelphia should trade him while he still has value. However, Kempski doubts that Cox will be moved.
- Regarding Eagles CB Darius Slay, Kempski doesn’t expect teams to be interested in his $12 million salary for 2021 unless a contender suffers injuries during the offseason at cornerback.
- Virginia RB Shane Simpson met with the Eagles at the Gridiron Showcase back in January. (Justin M)
Giants
- Dan Duggan of The Athletic has sources who tell him that DT Dalvin Tomlinson could command a salary of around $10-13 million in free agency this offseason. Duggan adds that while the Giants can afford this, they likely won’t receive a hometown discount from Tomlinson.
- Duggan doesn’t see the Giants spending the money to sign T Trent Williams, and adds that the Panthers will likely use the franchise tag on T Taylor Moton.
- Instead, Duggan says it would be more realistic to see the team sign a veteran as they did the last two seasons with T Cameron Fleming and Mike Remmers if the team decides to move on from T Nate Solder.
- Oregon T Penei Sewell will likely be gone when the Giants pick at No. 11, but Duggan could see the team selecting Northwestern T Rashawn Slater instead.
- Duggan says that Bears’ WR Allen Robinson would be a “home-run signing” for the Giants, and adds that aside from the franchise tag in Chicago, there will likely be several contenders gunning for him to join their roster in free agency.
- Duggan thinks Chargers’ CB Michael Davis could be a good upgrade for the team in free agency and also lists CB Ronald Darby, CB Malcolm Butler, and CB Jason McCourty as other veterans who could bring a similar impact to the one DB Logan Ryan brought to the team this season.
- As for G Will Hernandez being replaced in the starting lineup by rookie G Shane Lemieux, Duggan says there has never been a clear explanation for why Hernandez fell out of favor.
- Virginia RB Shane Simpson met with the Giants at the Gridiron Showcase back in January. (Justin M)
Washington
- Sam Fortier of the Washington Post thinks that Washington has many options at quarterback. While they would likely be alright standing pat with QB Alex Smith and QB Taylor Heinicke, they could also pursue a trade for a player such as QB Sam Darnold, QB Teddy Bridgewater, or QB Marcus Mariota.
- In free agency, Fortier names Dak Prescott, Jameis Winston, and Cam Newton as possibilities. In the draft, he points to QB Trey Lance and QB Mac Jones as two players who could help turn the position around in Washington.