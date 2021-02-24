NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Washington

Eagles
- NJ.com’s Mike Kaye and PFF’s Brad Spielberger collaborate on what a potential extension for Eagles DE Derek Barnett could look like.
- Barnett is set to count just over $10 million against Philadelphia’s 2021 cap and the team would like to lower that. Cutting him is an option, but an extension could keep the 24-year-old pass rusher in the fold while still lower that number.
- Ultimately, Spielberger feels a four-year, $50 million deal that replaces the final year of the contract and guarantees $25 million is fair for Barnett, who has battled injuries but has 19.5 sacks the past four years and is 43rd in pressures over the past two seasons.
Giants
- SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano says that when the Giants and DL Leonard Williams were negotiating last offseason, sources tell him the two sides were never close. Williams’ camp was seeking in the range of $18 million a year on a long-term deal while the Giants’ offer had a yearly average less than the $16.1 million franchise tag they ultimately used.
- A second tag for Williams would now be $19.3 million and Vacchiano adds a long-term deal is more likely to be in the $20 million a year range following Williams’ breakout, 11.5 sack season in 2020.
- As for Giants DT Dalvin Tomlinson, Vacchiano writes New York will be hard-pressed to keep both him and Williams, as Tomlinson is looking at a deal worth at least $10 million a year. He says New York’s best bet might be a one-year deal that allows Tomlinson another chance to test free agency next year when the cap could be healthier.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says a weak defensive tackle class should only help Tomlinson’s value in free agency.
Washington
- ESPN’s John Keim notes Washington G Brandon Scherff doesn’t have a lot of incentive to sign a long-term deal at $15 million per year when he knows a franchise tag for $18 million is coming.
- Keim thinks Washington will tag Scherff and continue to negotiate but it could be some time before a deal comes together.
- JP Finlay of NBC Sports, citing a few sources, reports that “some level” of Alex Smith‘s recent comments about the organization not wanting him as their quarterback were true.
- However, Finlay adds that other sources indicated they were “petrified” about Smith’s return, citing concern over a possible aggravation of his injury: “What if it went bad?”