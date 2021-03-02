NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Washington

Eagles

Mike Kaye of NJ Advance Media takes a look at five Eagles’ players in the final year of their contracts who could earn big contract extensions with solid outputs in 2021.

Kaye expects TE Dallas Goedert to be “rewarded heavily next offseason” with TE Zach Ertz likely on the way out of Philadelphia in the near future.

Giants

According to the Athletic’s Dan Duggan, the Giants and OT Nate Solder are expected to have a tough conversation this week after the veteran indicated he wanted to play in 2021 after opting out of last season. Solder could be asked to take a pay cut or be released but Duggan says regardless it’s highly unlikely he plays on his current cap figure this season.

