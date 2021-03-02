NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Washington

Eagles
Mike Kaye of NJ Advance Media takes a look at five Eagles’ players in the final year of their contracts who could earn big contract extensions with solid outputs in 2021.
- Kaye expects TE Dallas Goedert to be “rewarded heavily next offseason” with TE Zach Ertz likely on the way out of Philadelphia in the near future.
- Kaye believes DE Derek Barnett is entering a “make-or-break season,” but is also a candidate for a contract extension this offseason to lower his cap number.
- Philadelphia is also moving CB Avonte Maddox back to nickel corner after trying him outside in 2020, per Kaye.
- Kaye could see DE Josh Sweat becoming a long-term “focal point of the pass rush” for the Eagles with a solid season.
- Kaye adds that the “pressure is on” for LB Genard Avery to play well after struggling as a rotational pass rusher over the last two years. He’s expected to play in a SAM linebacker role next season.
Giants
- According to the Athletic’s Dan Duggan, the Giants and OT Nate Solder are expected to have a tough conversation this week after the veteran indicated he wanted to play in 2021 after opting out of last season. Solder could be asked to take a pay cut or be released but Duggan says regardless it’s highly unlikely he plays on his current cap figure this season.
- The Giants also need to address G Kevin Zeitler‘s high cap hit but Duggan expects them to approach him about a short extension that lowers his number rather than a straight pay cut or release.
- Duggan doesn’t see the Giants trading away TE Evan Engram unless they get an offer they can’t refuse.
- Duggan points out that while the Giants have a need at edge rusher, GM Dave Gettleman has traded away two bigger-name pass rushers in Olivier Vernon and Jason Pierre-Paul while HC Joe Judge comes from a New England system that historically has not valued edge rushers at the usual premium. Add it up and Duggan doesn’t see the Giants throwing a ton of cash at an edge rusher in free agency.
- Giants C Jonotthan Harrison‘s one-year, $1.2 million contract includes a $200,000 signing bonus, $100,000 of the $1 million base salary guaranteed and up to $800,00 in playing time incentives for a max value of $2 million. (Duggan)
Washington
- Per NBC Sports’ JP Finlay, venerated Texans beat reporter John McClain reports Washington is not one of the five teams that has called the Texans about a trade for QB Deshaun Watson.
- Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr. had a virtual meeting with Washington. (Justin Melo)