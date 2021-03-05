NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Washington

Eagles

NJ.com’s Mike Kaye points out that the Vikings’ decision to release TE Kyle Rudolph hurts the Eagles in their efforts to find a trade partner to take TE Zach Ertz .

Ertz is probably the better player and receiver. But Rudolph gives teams a strong alternative that could be cheaper, more flexible and not cost a draft pick to acquire, which gives teams more leveraged in trade talks with the Eagles, per Kaye.

If the Eagles are hoping to avoid eventually just releasing Ertz, Kaye writes this was not good news for them.

Giants

Ralph Vacchiano points out that trading or cutting G Kevin Zeitler would clear $12 million of cap space for the Giants, which may be needed to keep defensive linemen Leonard Williams and Dalvin Tomlinson .

Mike Kaye notes that the Giants were heavily interested in Jaguars' G Andrew Norwell before he signed with Jacksonville as a free agent. Norwell is reportedly available for trade and a potential roster cut.

Washington

John Keim of ESPN examines the Washington Football Team’s quarterback situation following the release of Alex Smith and how they may handle things this offseason.