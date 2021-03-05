NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Washington

Eagles
- NJ.com’s Mike Kaye points out that the Vikings’ decision to release TE Kyle Rudolph hurts the Eagles in their efforts to find a trade partner to take TE Zach Ertz.
- Ertz is probably the better player and receiver. But Rudolph gives teams a strong alternative that could be cheaper, more flexible and not cost a draft pick to acquire, which gives teams more leveraged in trade talks with the Eagles, per Kaye.
- If the Eagles are hoping to avoid eventually just releasing Ertz, Kaye writes this was not good news for them.
Giants
- Ralph Vacchiano points out that trading or cutting G Kevin Zeitler would clear $12 million of cap space for the Giants, which may be needed to keep defensive linemen Leonard Williams and Dalvin Tomlinson.
- Mike Kaye notes that the Giants were heavily interested in Jaguars’ G Andrew Norwell before he signed with Jacksonville as a free agent. Norwell is reportedly available for trade and a potential roster cut.
Washington
John Keim of ESPN examines the Washington Football Team’s quarterback situation following the release of Alex Smith and how they may handle things this offseason.
- Keim notes that Washington “long considered” parting ways with Smith prior to his comments about feeling unwanted by the organization back in training camp. In the end, the veteran’s leg issues and durability concerns proved he wasn’t a long-term solution.
- Releasing Smith saves $14.9 million in cap and creates $8.6 million in dead money, to which Keim expects Washington to re-invest in another quarterback through free agency or trade.
- Although Washington has looked into acquiring Raiders QB Marcus Mariota and Jets QB Sam Darnold, Keim mentions inherent challenges in trading for both players could push the team towards signing the best available free-agent quarterback such as: Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, Cowboys QB Andy Dalton, or Chargers QB Tyrod Taylor.
- Keim notes that Teddy Bridgewater could also become available if the Panthers select a quarterback at No. 8 overall.
- As for the possibility of Saints’ free-agent QB Jameis Winston being available, Keim cites sources close to Winston who still feel New Orleans is a “good situation” for him.