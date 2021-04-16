NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Washington

Eagles

After signing with the Dolphins this offseason, QB Jacoby Brissett was still willing to heap praise on new Eagles’ HC Nick Sirianni, who he worked with during their time together in Indianapolis.

“One thing about Nick, he thinks about every situation possible,” Brissett said, via Mike Kaye of NJ.com. “And I think that’s what will set him apart from a lot of these coaches because I’m sure he’s going to call the plays there. I’m excited to see how it goes … I think he’s going to be one of the good ones in this league.”

Brissett also thinks that Sirianni will have no problem teaching QB Jalen Hurts how to have continued success at the pro level.

“Nick is going to teach him,” Brissett said. “Nick is a great teacher … He knows how to get his information through to the player so that the player understands it. I think that’ll be the best thing for Jalen and any quarterback that’s playing (for) him. When you start talking football, you see his personality, you see who he is. Unbelievable dude … he knows football, he loves football.”