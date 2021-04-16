NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Washington

Eagles
After signing with the Dolphins this offseason, QB Jacoby Brissett was still willing to heap praise on new Eagles’ HC Nick Sirianni, who he worked with during their time together in Indianapolis.
“One thing about Nick, he thinks about every situation possible,” Brissett said, via Mike Kaye of NJ.com. “And I think that’s what will set him apart from a lot of these coaches because I’m sure he’s going to call the plays there. I’m excited to see how it goes … I think he’s going to be one of the good ones in this league.”
Brissett also thinks that Sirianni will have no problem teaching QB Jalen Hurts how to have continued success at the pro level.
“Nick is going to teach him,” Brissett said. “Nick is a great teacher … He knows how to get his information through to the player so that the player understands it. I think that’ll be the best thing for Jalen and any quarterback that’s playing (for) him. When you start talking football, you see his personality, you see who he is. Unbelievable dude … he knows football, he loves football.”
Giants
- Matt Lombardo of Fansided offers an early roster projection for the Giants.
- Among the notable players Lombardo believes could be on the roster bubble this summer are QB Joe Webb, QB Clayton Thorson, DL Breeland Speaks, CB Quincy Wilson and CB Sam Beal.
Washington
- According to Ian Rapoport, Washington is not out of the quarterback market regardless of signing Ryan Fitzpatrick. However, having Fitzpatrick prevents the WFT from making a drastic move like trading up to No. 4 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.
- Rapoport says Washington is a candidate to trade up from No. 19 overall to “wherever the fifth quarterback would fall.”
- If Washington takes a quarterback in the second round, Rapoport names Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond and Stanford’s Davis Mills as players to keep an eye on.
- Washington HC Ron Rivera said that he has frequently used all five virtual meeting requests for several prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft: “Each team can zoom a guy up to five times and a guy that you’re truly interested in, you’re going to use all five, in my opinion you would — I know we did — if he opted out. You’re going to use as many zooms as you can to get as much information as you can.” (Nicki Jhabvala)
- Washington TE Sammis Reyes‘ one-year deal includes a $372,000 guaranteed base salary and a $20,000 signing bonus. (Field Yates)
- John Keim of ESPN reports that Washington is willing to trade up for the right quarterback, but a more likely scenario includes the team trading up for a linebacker or offensive tackle.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!