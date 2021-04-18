NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Washington

Eagles
- According to Adam Caplan, in addition to visiting the Bills and Saints, CB T.J. Carrie received interest from the Eagles before re-signing with the Colts.
Giants
- Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com thinks that the Giants should go in the direction of prospects WR DeVonta Smith, WR Jaylen Waddle, T Rashawn Slater, CB Patrick Surtain, or LB Micah Parsons instead of selecting a pass-rusher in the first round of the draft.
- Rosenblatt adds that even USC G Alijah Vera-Tucker would make more sense at pick No. 11 than LB Azeez Ojulari, DE Kwity Paye, or DE Jaelan Phillips as all three have question marks.
- According to Rosenblatt, the team could add a prospect in the second round such as Miami’s Gregory Rousseau, Penn State’s Jayson Oweh, Texas’ Joseph Ossai, Washington’s Joe Tryon, Oklahoma’s Ronnie Perkins, Houston’s Payton Turner, or Wake Forest’s Carlos Basham.
- Additionally, Rosenblatt notes that pass-rushers such as Harold Landry, Chase Winovich, Jaylon Ferguson, and Yetur Gross-Matos were all projected to go on day one but fell to the second round and have been serviceable so far.
- Rosenblatt says that the Giants ultimately need to upgrade their pass-rushing group, but they don’t have to force it in the first round.
Washington
Washington executives are “very confident and comfortable” in their current group of quarterbacks Washington and doesn’t feel pressure to address the quarterback position in the draft. HC Ron Rivera thinks that the team addressed several key needs in free agency and now has flexibility entering the draft.
“I think what our front office did and what we were able to do in free agency really helped us,” Rivera said, via Ethan Cadeaux of NBCSportsWashington.com. “I think we freed ourselves up because of what they did. I think Martin Mayhew and Marty Hurney and their guys really helped put us in a position where we’ve got to really look at drafting the best player available, but always keeping in mind what we feel the true need is.”
