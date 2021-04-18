NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Washington

Eagles

According to Adam Caplan, in addition to visiting the Bills and Saints, CB T.J. Carrie received interest from the Eagles before re-signing with the Colts.

Giants

Washington

Washington executives are “very confident and comfortable” in their current group of quarterbacks Washington and doesn’t feel pressure to address the quarterback position in the draft. HC Ron Rivera thinks that the team addressed several key needs in free agency and now has flexibility entering the draft.

“I think what our front office did and what we were able to do in free agency really helped us,” Rivera said, via Ethan Cadeaux of NBCSportsWashington.com. “I think we freed ourselves up because of what they did. I think Martin Mayhew and Marty Hurney and their guys really helped put us in a position where we’ve got to really look at drafting the best player available, but always keeping in mind what we feel the true need is.”