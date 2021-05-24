NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Washington

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni has made some waves this offseason by refusing to name QB Jalen Hurts the starting quarterback ahead of Joe Flacco before a competition plays out in training camp. It doesn’t take a fortune teller to know how that competition will play out, but it’s a part of the culture Sirianni is trying to instill in his first year. Hurts is completely on board, telling the Athletic’s Zach Berman “no one is above” having to compete for their job, including himself.

“Everybody’s got to go work. For me, rent is due every day. … And when that rent is due, I don’t plan on missing no payments,” Hurts said.

The second-year quarterback added that even though he enters this season as the leader for the starting quarterback job instead of the clear backup, his approach won’t change.

“My intent doesn’t change. The mentality that I have doesn’t change,” Hurts said. “The urge and thrust for growth and being a better leader and better quarterback, that doesn’t change. I want to impact the people around me the best I can, be somebody people see as an accountable person and accountable quarterback.”

Giants

The Giants announced they have hired Steven Price as their pro personnel manager. Price was previously a pro scout for the Texans until being let go.

Washington

According to ESPN’s John Keim, over 80 members of the Washington Football Team attended OTAs today.

Washington announced it promoted Ron Rose to college scout, Tyler Claytor to BLESTO scout and Connor Barringer to pro scout.