NFC Notes: Eagles, Giants, Washington

Eagles

Adam Schefter reports Eagles LT Jordan Mailata is out for Monday night and LT Andre Dillard will start in his place.

is out for Monday night and LT will start in his place. The Eagles officially declared Mailata and S Rodney McLeod out for Monday’s game vs. Dallas. (Jeff McLane)

Giants

Giants WR Kenny Golladay appeared to be upset with QB Daniel Jones on the sideline during their loss to Washington in Week 2. It was later revealed that he was having a tense conversation with OC Jason Garrett.

“No, not so much [about me getting more targets]. Pretty much just me talking to JG a little bit and that’s two competitive guys right there. Moreso, just me wanting to do anything I can. Not so much, ‘Give me the ball more,’ though,” Golladay said, via GiantsWire.com. “Really, I’ve never done anything like that either – but really just passionate, just being a competitor. I love just doing anything I can to help the team. I let the emotions get the best of me.”

Giants’ HC Joe Judge told the media that he has no word yet on LB Blake Martinez, who left with a knee injury: “Hopefully it’s going to trend in the right direction.” (Dan Salomone)

Washington



NBC Sports’ JP Finlay reports Washington DT Matthew Ioannidis , who is out for Week 3, has been dealing with knee trouble ever since the win over the Jets last week.

, who is out for Week 3, has been dealing with knee trouble ever since the win over the Jets last week. According to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, Washington DE Chase Young was fined $15,450 for a hit on Giants’ QB Daniel Jones and RT Sam Cosmi was fined $6,692 for unnecessary roughness.