NFC Notes: Eagles, Saints, Washington

Eagles
With Eagles C Jason Kelce returning to Philadelphia on a restructured contract, Adam Caplan reports that the two sides had been talking “for the better part of three weeks” about how to get a deal done.
“It’s hard to find a lot of guys who have longevity at the center position, so that is why the Eagles wanted Jason Kelce back… but they had to lower his cap number,” Caplan said in an appearance with Sports Grid Radio. “Kelce was not going to return on a cap number over $8 million. So they lowered it. But they’re guaranteeing Kelce a minimum of $9 million this season, with upside of $12 million.”
- Mike Kaye of NJ.com says that unless the Eagles receive a Day 2 draft pick in return for G Brandon Brooks then they should not consider the trade.
- Brooks missed the entire 2020 season following after suffering a torn Achilles, and trading the veteran guard would save the Eagles around $2.3 million in cap space.
- By waiting until June 10th to trade Brooks, the team would be able to save $10.5 million. They could also save around $7 million by restructuring his contract.
- The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane says that the preference of TE Zach Ertz is to be released so that he can pick the new franchise he suits up for in 2021. Meanwhile, the Eagles are still of the mindset that they can get something in return for Ertz in a trade.
Saints
- Katherine Terrell of The Athletic thinks that S Marcus Williams‘ situation this offseason could put the Saints in a bind due to how much money he could command in free agency. New Orleans actually surprisely elected to tag Williams on Tuesday.
- While S Malcolm Jenkins will likely remain with the team, Terrell says the team may have to look at free agents such as Anthony Harris or Tre Boston if they are unable to retain Williams, like if they rescind the tag before he signs it.
- Saints’ DT Malcom Brown is also rumored to potentially be on the move and Terrell thinks the team could target Giants’ DT Dalvin Tomlinson as a replacement via free agency.
- Following the release of tight ends Jared Cook and Josh Hill, the team may be looking to sign someone like TE Kyle Rudolph or Jonnu Smith as a replacement.
- At wide receiver, Terrell lists several other targets such as Will Fuller, Nelson Agholor, Curtis Samuel, and T.Y. Hilton. All could provide a nice compliment to the team’s top receiver, Michael Thomas.
- After a standout season, DE Trey Hendrickson may be on the move and Terrell proposes that the team could kick the tires on a veteran pass-rusher such as OLB Jadeveon Clowney, DL Denico Autry or DE Melvin Ingram.
Washington
- NBC Sports’ JP Finlay thinks Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater might be the top option for Washington if he comes available this offseason.
- His colleague Pete Hailey thinks Washington will sign QB Marcus Mariota once he’s released by the Raiders and have him compete with the current group on the roster.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer believes that free-agent QB Ryan Fitzpatrick could be an option for Washington in 2021. According to Breer, signing Fitzpatrick would allow Washington to compete this season while maintaining flexibility moving for the future.