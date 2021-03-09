NFC Notes: Eagles, Saints, Washington

Eagles

With Eagles C Jason Kelce returning to Philadelphia on a restructured contract, Adam Caplan reports that the two sides had been talking “for the better part of three weeks” about how to get a deal done.

“It’s hard to find a lot of guys who have longevity at the center position, so that is why the Eagles wanted Jason Kelce back… but they had to lower his cap number,” Caplan said in an appearance with Sports Grid Radio. “Kelce was not going to return on a cap number over $8 million. So they lowered it. But they’re guaranteeing Kelce a minimum of $9 million this season, with upside of $12 million.”

Mike Kaye of NJ.com says that unless the Eagles receive a Day 2 draft pick in return for G Brandon Brooks then they should not consider the trade.

Brooks missed the entire 2020 season following after suffering a torn Achilles, and trading the veteran guard would save the Eagles around $2.3 million in cap space.

By waiting until June 10th to trade Brooks, the team would be able to save $10.5 million. They could also save around $7 million by restructuring his contract.

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane says that the preference of TE Zach Ertz is to be released so that he can pick the new franchise he suits up for in 2021. Meanwhile, the Eagles are still of the mindset that they can get something in return for Ertz in a trade.

