NFC Notes: Elgton Jenkins, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears WR Darnell Mooney told reporters he has a knee bruise and will be good to play in Week 3. (Dan Wiederer)

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell told reporters that OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai will miss some time and RB David Montgomery is currently considered day-to-day. (Justin Rogers)

Packers

Packers OL Elgton Jenkins suffered a sprained MCL and said that the artificial turf in the Saints’ stadium had something to do with it.

“I felt like it had something to do with it,” Jenkins said, via ESPN. “Foot got caught in the ground and the turf didn’t want to give, and all those good things. But yeah, it was just unfortunate, but it is what it is. It’s football.”

Packers HC Matt LaFleur initially thought Jenkins avoided a major injury when he stayed in the game for two plays after getting rolled up on from behind. Eventually, though, Jenkins had to come out and was later diagnosed with a sprained MCL which will keep him out for a while.

“He seemed fine when I talked to him today,” LaFleur said via the Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. “Obviously disappointed. He means a lot to our football team, obviously, and he’s played at a really high level. It’s an unfortunate play and I’ve got to give him credit, man. He stayed in there and battled and played another two plays. So when they told me he was down, it actually kind of shocked me ’cause I saw the initial hit. I was a little concerned. I saw him slow to get up, but then he kept going and I thought he was going to be able to play through it, but yeah, it’s unfortunate.”

LaFleur said LT David Bakhtiari didn’t play due to swelling in his knee: “His knee is injured. There was swelling.” (Bill Huber)