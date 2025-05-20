NFC Notes: Elgton Jenkins, Colston Loveland, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Chicago used the 10th overall pick in the draft on TE Colston Loveland, but he hasn’t done much in practice following a shoulder surgery in January. Bears HC Ben Johnson is trying to get Loveland healthy for full-speed reps and focusing on the mental reps in the meantime.

“A priority for us is getting him back healthy because the sooner he gets healthy, then we get the full-speed reps and that’s where it really all comes together,” Johnson said, via Kevin Fishbain and Adam Jahns of The Athletic. “It’s more mental and we’re going to take full opportunity with the time we have with him, call it six weeks in terms of getting him up to speed with not only what the veterans know mentally but how much can we walk through with him on the side to speed up the learning process.”

Packers

Packers OC Adam Stenavich reiterated that OL Elgton Jenkins was fine with moving from guard to center.

“I think he’s open to it,” Stenavich said, via ESPN. “The conversations that we’ve had with him, yeah, he’s got a lot of experience there, and he was open to it, excited about it. So, ready to go.”

Stenavich added that Jenkins’s reason for not participating in offseason activities has nothing to do with his position change.

“We had plenty of conversations with Elgton leading up to it, and obviously he played center in college,” Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said. “We feel he’s got a chance to be an All-Pro center. We’ve talked about it a lot, how versatility plays into our offensive line, and having guys that can move to different spots. And Elgton’s one of those guys who can play all five spots, so he’s a luxury. I’m excited to see what he can do at center, as well.”

Vikings

The Vikings signed QB Max Brosmer as an undrafted free agent after HC Kevin O’Connell watched him at the University of Minnesota’s Pro Day. O’Connell said it was important to see him throw.

“They allow [non-draft eligible players] now to throw, which is a huge thing because you get a dry run at a pro day, probably not with the same amount of preparation, which made it even more impressive,” O’Connell said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.

Brosmer is approaching his opportunity with the Vikings with “gratitude.”

“Whether I get drafted in the third round or I get drafted in the seventh round or I go undrafted, there’s a reason that I’m here. I do my best to live each day with that mentality of gratitude and curiosity, and empathy. And I think that it kind of just all unfolds as it should,” Brosmer said.

O’Connell said Brosmer caught his eye last year, and they were able to get a lot of information from Minnesota’s coaching staff given their close proximity.

“He got a chance to throw last year and caught my eye then,” O’Connell said. “I didn’t get a chance to watch him in person [during the season], but obviously any time that the Gophers were on TV and I could see it, just watching a lot of the things. And then we spend some time with their coaching staff, a little bit, sharing ideas — and how we do things, and some of the ways we teach things. And so there’s some good carryover for things that he’s done during his time with the Gophers. But any time that I get to a pro day of the same guy two years in a row, somehow I didn’t even know that was possible, but I felt pretty good about Max as a thrower when we were able to get him here.”