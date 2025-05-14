NFC Notes: Elgton Jenkins, Colston Loveland, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears OC Declan Doyle is already raving about first-round TE Colston Loveland and what he can bring to the team’s offense.

“I got to watch Colston a little bit right at the end of last year and I was like, ‘Man, I would love to be able to coach this guy,'” Doyle said, via the team website. “It just so happens that I end up here, and we end up acquiring him, and we’re certainly excited about the competitiveness, the person. You see him finishing at a high rate, and you’ll see him jaw a little bit at whoever he is playing against. “The biggest thing that stands out is just his ability to finish and his willingness to play through the whistle.”

Doyle also spoke about his first impressions of second-round WR Luther Burden and seventh-round RB Kyle Monangai.

“He’s an explosive athlete,” Doyle said of Burden. “He’s really exciting. His tape was really impressive in college. He’s a playmaker, and when the ball’s in his hands, he was one of the best guys that we evaluated in this process.”

“He’s a very physical player,” Doyle added on Monangai. “He’s very willing. And then the best about him that translates is that he’s a consummate pro. The last couple of days we’ve been able to meet with these guys, he’s front and center. He’s taking notes. He’s attentive. We’re asking questions of the group, and he’s answering. I think he’s going to carry himself that way. I think that guys who do handle themselves that way give themselves a shot.”

Packers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said they plan on moving Elgton Jenkins from guard to center and think he has the capability of being an All-Pro at the position.

“We feel he’s got a chance to be an All-Pro center,” said Gutekunst, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team’s site. “We’ve talked about it a lot, how versatility plays into our offensive line and having guys that can move to different spots, and Elgton’s one of those guys who can play all five spots. So, he’s a luxury, but I’m excited to see what he can do at center, as well.”

Green Bay signed G Aaron Banks as a free agent this offseason. Gutekunst believes he’ll help their running game and pass protection.

“Again, this isn’t a 295-pound man. This is a 330-pound man,” Gutekunst said. “His ability to play physical in the run game and anchor down in the pass pro is something where he’s played at a high level for a few years now, and to get a guy like that really in the prime of his career is something I thought would really benefit us.”

As for signing CB Nate Hobbs, Gutekunst said director of pro personnel Richmond Williams pushed them to add him.

“Richmond Williams on our pro staff does a great job and has been pushing (for him),” Gutekunst said. “We just really thought he’s a really versatile all-around corner, can do everything. We really like his ability to play on the outside, which he hasn’t done a ton of, but the ability to move him inside and match different receivers, and his play style I think, is one of the things that really stood out to all of us.”

Vikings

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy is set to enter his first year as a starter after suffering a season-ending injury in last year’s preseason. Mike Sando of The Athletic cites an anonymous executive who is skeptical about McCarthy and could see Sam Howell taking the starting job.

“You know what is going to happen?” the executive said. “J.J. is going to get banged up, and Howell is going to walk in there and become the next Sam Darnold.”

Another executive chimed that he’s confident HC Kevin O’Connell will do well with McCarthy and there is “no comparison” between McCarthy and Howell.

“Stop,” the executive said. “There’s no comparison. J.J. will be really good, and the coach (Kevin O’Connell) will make sure he is good.”

Minnesota’s G Donovan Jackson was the last of three guards taken in the first round after the Cowboys’ Tyler Booker and Seahawks’ Grey Zabel. One executive thinks Jackson was the best of the three.

“I would probably pick Jackson first of the three,” an executive said. “He has played left tackle. He may be a better guard. The versatility and athleticism gives them options up front. He can probably play anywhere.”