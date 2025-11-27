NFC Notes: Emanuel Wilson, J.J. McCarthy, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell on third-round WR Isaac TeSlaa ‘s production: “I do believe it’s gonna come. He’ll get an uptick in production, he’ll get used a little bit more here, but I like where he’s at.” (Colton Pouncy)

on third-round WR ‘s production: “I do believe it’s gonna come. He’ll get an uptick in production, he’ll get used a little bit more here, but I like where he’s at.” (Colton Pouncy) Campbell doesn’t think S Kerby Joseph (knee) will play in Week 13. (Eric Woodyard)

Packers

Packers RB Emanuel Wilson went for 107 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s Week 12 win, with RB Josh Jacobs sidelined to a knee contusion. Green Bay RB coach Ben Sirmans and HC Matt LaFleur raved about Wilson’s improvement since he signed as an undrafted free agent in 2023.

“There’s been a major maturation point (from) what he was and to what he is now,” Sirmans said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “I didn’t trust him at all his rookie year to go in the game, but now I do.”

“He did a hell of a job, man,” LaFleur said. “It’s pretty cool to watch his progression since he got here and how far he’s come.”

LaFleur on DE Lukas Van Ness (foot): “I think we all were thinking he’d be further along than where he is and unfortunately he’s where he’s at. It’s a day-to-day thing.” (Hodkiewicz)

(foot): “I think we all were thinking he’d be further along than where he is and unfortunately he’s where he’s at. It’s a day-to-day thing.” (Hodkiewicz) Packers DC Jeff Hafley on LB Micah Parsons: “He’s got so much energy whether he’s in the meeting room, the practice field or gameday. … He never seems to be stopped.” (Hodkiewicz)

Vikings

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini says Minnesota passed on more established quarterbacks this offseason, not because of financial concerns but because they wanted to bet on QB J.J. McCarthy taking a step forward as a starter.

taking a step forward as a starter. She mentions there was a faction in the building that wanted to retain QB Sam Darnold , but the decision-makers collectively ultimately backed McCarthy. There were concerns that another year on the bench would negatively impact McCarthy, per Russini.

but the decision-makers collectively ultimately backed McCarthy. There were concerns that another year on the bench would negatively impact McCarthy, per Russini. The Vikings are coming off a one-sided 23-6 loss to the Packers in Week 12, resulting in a three-game losing streak. Minnesota WR Justin Jefferson said he’s grown frustrated with expecting things to change: “It’s frustrating. It’s frustrating to lose. It’s frustrating to be up here, saying the same things every single week, expecting things to change the following week. And we’re still in the same spot. We’ve just got to figure it out.” (Alec Lewis)

said he’s grown frustrated with expecting things to change: “It’s frustrating. It’s frustrating to lose. It’s frustrating to be up here, saying the same things every single week, expecting things to change the following week. And we’re still in the same spot. We’ve just got to figure it out.” (Alec Lewis) Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell gave all of the first team reps in practice to QB Max Brosmer, while McCarthy has progressed enough in his concussion protocol to be a limited participant. (Tom Pelissero)