NFC Notes: Emari Demarcado, Mac Jones, 49ers, Cardinals

49ers

49ers QB Mac Jones had a great response when approached with the idea that there is a quarterback controversy in San Francisco, given that Jones has played well during the absence of starter Brock Purdy due to injury.

“I think they brought me here to play as a backup and that’s my job,” Jones said, via NinersWire.com. “Brock is the starter of this team. Right now, he’s dealing with something, and for him to go out there last week and play, when you know he probably wasn’t at full health, it shows that he cares about this team. I’m just trying to get some wins for him, so it helps us down the line. At the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about. I’ve been in his position. I’ve been a starter, and you want your backup to go in and there win because, at the end of the season, that could be the hit-or-miss between the playoffs or not.”

Cardinals

The Cardinals promoted RB Michael Carter from their practice squad to the active roster ahead of Week 4. Arizona HC Jonathan Gannon said Carter has proven to be a “great teammate” since they claimed him off waivers from the Jets in 2023.

“He’s fun to be around. He’s got a smile on his face, he’s positive and he works at improving his game,” Gannon said, via CardsWire. “He’ll do anything you ask of him. He loves ball. He’s been a great teammate.”

When asked about the last month, Carter said he’s preparing to be Arizona’s starter.

“Yeah, it’s been a lot,” Carter said. “I’m not going to lie because you go from (the) Pat Tillman (award) in one week to starting the next. Well, that’s a lot. You know you can still act like it’s not, but that’s kind of a lot.”

Carter was asked to clarify whether he considers himself their starter, responding that he trains for the opportunity and stays prepared.

“I carry myself every day like that. That’s not even me being cliche. Like, I train every day. I’m one of the first people here every day. So, I think it’s less about who rolls out there first versus the week of preparation. How do I prepare? Yes, I prepare to start no matter what. It doesn’t matter. Even if I’m sitting on the P-squad, I’m going to get up and I’m going to prep just like I’m going to get 20 carries on Sunday. It doesn’t matter because when you really think about it, you could be on the practice squad and then someone tweaks an ankle on fast Friday and you got to play Sunday. So if you weren’t paying attention, you’re cooked. The week of preparation means more than people think it does. So that’s not really up to me. I carry myself like that regardless.”

Cardinals RB Emari Demercado fumbled through the endzone on what should have been a 71-yard touchdown run. Arizona wound up losing the game, which was filled with both highlights and wild mishaps.

Demercado’s touchdown would have given the team a 28-6 lead, but instead the Titans mounted a comeback and won 22-21.

“I just made a mistake. There’s really no excuse. Just let the ball go through,” Demercado said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’ve just got to be smarter. It’s as simple as that. I’ve just got to keep pushing. It’s the same thing. No matter which way you word it, it’s the same answer. I’ve just got to keep pushing. Holding onto it isn’t going to do anything for me.”

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray on his foot injury suffered in their loss to the Titans: “We gotta see.” (Cardinals’ social media)