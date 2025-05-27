NFC Notes: Emeka Egbuka, Kyle Pitts, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Bucs first-round WR Emeka Egbuka, who was largely viewed as a slot receiver heading into the draft, has an opportunity to play multiple roles within Tampa Bay’s offense, according to OC Josh Grizzard.

“He just embodies everything we believe in here when it comes to being selfless, tough, disciplined, being able to play multiple positions.” Grizzard said, via Bucs Wire.

Falcons

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts is expected to take a big step forward, and OC Zac Robinson spoke about how he can take things to the next level during a YouTube segment.

“I think for Kyle, it’s just how can he take that next step, next level of details, next level of consistency, all those things that we’ve talked about with him and have talked about in the past,” Robinson said. “He’s in Year Two of the system, and I think the thing we’ve always talked about with Kyle is just play fast. No matter what, play fast, take the thinking out involved with it. That’s more of what we’re looking for from Kyle is just that next level of that understanding of the offense.”

Panthers

Carolina signed pass rusher Patrick Jones II this offseason after four years in Minnesota. Jones believes this Panthers’ defense has the talent to be as good as the Vikings were a year ago, where they were one of the league’s best defenses.

“I definitely think we could do something similar, if not better,” Jones said, via ESPN’s David Newton. “I’ve seen it before, so I know what it looks like. I look around the building and see we have exactly what it takes to do that.”