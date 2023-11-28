NFC Notes: Emmanuel Forbes, Wink Martindale, Nick Sirianni, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera said CB Emmanuel Forbes has a “pretty significant injury” to his elbow that was suffered against the Giants and doctors will be consulted about when he can make his return. (Nicki Jhabvala)

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni isn’t concerned about the team starting slow over the last stretch of games and said the team has traditionally started off games on a more positive note.

“I’m not hitting a panic button by any means,” Sirianni said, via PFT. “I think we’ve been pretty good on our first drive, pretty good starting in general, obviously the last two games, but I get it, you’re judged off the last two games, not the whole body of work sometimes. So, we’ll make sure we’re working hard as coaches to put the guys in positions to succeed. So not just scripting. I think a lot of times what happens, because you asked scripting, so that’s going to mean play calls and all that stuff. It’s design of plays, too, right? And so, when a play doesn’t work, we put it on ourselves as coaches. It’s not just about the play call, it’s about the design of the play and our detail of which we go about teaching it and instructing it. So, any time I take something like, ‘Hey, that’s us as coaches’, I’m not speaking of play calls. Sometimes it’s the play call, but sometimes it’s the design of the play which goes into that. So, we look at all that and we’ll be better.”

Sirianni on the chances of the team adding recently fired Panthers HC Frank Reich to their staff: “It’s obviously very early. …I haven’t thought about that quite yet.” (Zach Berman)

Ian Rapoport reports Eagles R Lane Johnson is considered day-to-day after having an MRI on his groin. He is currently dealing with soreness and is currently not being ruled out for the team's upcoming battle with the 49ers.

According to Field Yates, the Eagles converted DE Derek Barnett‘s salary into a bonus so that if a team claims Barnett it would cost just $420,000 in base salary for the rest of the season and some per-game roster bonuses.

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll did his best to pour water on a pre-game report that there was a lot of tension between him and DC Wink Martindale. Daboll gave Martindale a game ball after the team’s 10-7 win against the Patriots and downplayed the report after the game.

“I’d say the biggest argument that Wink and I have had is who has the last piece of pizza,” Daboll said via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “I have a lot of respect for Wink. He’s done a good job. I’ll leave it at that.”