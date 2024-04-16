NFC Notes: Ernest Jones, Trey McBride, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals TE Trey McBride had a breakout year in 2023 bolstered by the return of QB Kyler Murray. He mentioned his belief in GM Monti Ossenfort to make the right choice for the team, even if it’s another pass catcher a number four overall.

“The (receivers) we have in that room are phenomenal players. There is a ton of talent,” McBride said, via Darren Urban of the team’s website. “I have no idea what we are going to do in the draft. What we hear in the media isn’t always necessarily true. It’s going to be exciting.”

“I trust in Monti. I trust in the guys upstairs. That’s their job, to get this team right and to draft the players we need. I trust in their decisions fully. I’m super-excited for the talent they are going to bring in.”

Arizona RB DJ Williams had a private workout for the Cardinals. (Aaron Wilson)

had a private workout for the Cardinals. (Aaron Wilson) Texas Tech S Dadrion Tayler-Demerson is taking an official visit with the Cardinals. (Tom Pelissero)

is taking an official visit with the Cardinals. (Tom Pelissero) Arizona OT Jordan Morgan took an official visit with the Cardinals. (Aaron Wilson)

Rams

Rams LB Ernest Jones is excited about the challenge of maintaining a great defense without the presence of DL Aaron Donald.

“I’m excited for the challenge,” Jones said, via Around The NFL. “Defensively we’re excited about the challenge without AD.”

Jones understands the obstacle but added that it’s an opportunity for others to step up in his absence.

“We get to go out there and now it’s time for those guys to make a name for themselves, so it’s just going to be a great task,” he said.

Jones envisions himself as one of the leaders on the defense and will look forward to growing into the role left by Donald.

“From the moment I got here, this was a goal of mine to be this leader of in this defense,” he said. “Kinda took that towards last year, but with him being gone now, there’s a lot more eyes on me, which I can sure handle. Got a great group of guys that I’m looking forward to lead. We brought in some key parts that I think are going to be real beneficial to us as a team. When you got a team like that, it’s truly easy to lead, then, because all guys are ready to go.””From the moment I got here, this was a goal of mine to be this leader of in this defense,” he said. “Kinda took that towards last year, but with him being gone now, there’s a lot more eyes on me, which I can sure handle. Got a great group of guys that I’m looking forward to lead. We brought in some key parts that I think are going to be real beneficial to us as a team. When you got a team like that, it’s truly easy to lead, then, because all guys are ready to go.”

Kentucky CB Andru Phillips had a private meeting with the Rams. (Aaron Wilson)

Seahawks

Seahawks QB Geno Smith said it was hard for him to see the team move on from former HC Pete Carroll.

“That day is a day I’ll probably remember forever, just because of how things happened for me here,” Smith said, via PFT. “Coach Carroll, a big influence on my career, helped me out a bunch when I came to this organization, really helped me, thrust me into the spotlight that I’m in now. So for me it was a terrible moment to see someone that I love so much, having to part ways with him. But that’s the way of the NFL, that’s the way things go, and I’m very excited for what we have here now and the direction we’re heading in.”

Iowa CB Cooper DeJean is visiting the Seahawks. (Alexandre Castro)