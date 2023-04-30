NFC Notes: Ezekiel Elliott, D’Andre Swift, Buccaneers, Cowboys, Eagles

Buccaneers

Sean Tucker received $155,000 guaranteed from the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. Jeremy Fowler reports that Syracuse RBreceived $155,000 guaranteed from the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the team trying to re-sign RB Ezekiel Elliott: “The ship hasn’t sailed there. We haven’t made a decision at all. As far as our interest in Zeke, nothing we did today changes that. I haven’t ruled out Zeke.” (Jon Machota)

Eagles

Eagles GM Howie Roseman says the team truly became interested in RB D’Andre Swift when Philadelphia took on the Lions in Week 1 of the 2022 season.

“It really started Week One when we played them,” Roseman told reporters, via Pro Football Talk. “You saw the explosiveness when we played them. He had a heck of a game. Every time he touched the ball you knew there was a chance he could take it the distance.”

Roseman also said he realized a deal could be made with the Lions for Swift after they selected a running back with the No. 12 pick in the first round.

“When they took Gibbs, we thought maybe it was an opportunity,” Roseman said. “They signed [David] Montgomery in free agency and they took Gibbs, and we knew [Swift] was in the last year of his deal, and we went into this draft feeling really good about our running back room. We really liked the guys that we have on the roster. We think it was a talented group. It wasn’t in our mind a position that we were actively looking to upgrade, but at the same time, we’re always looking for opportunities to improve the team. When this came about, we just felt really good about the player, we felt really good about the person, and it adds another tremendous player and person to our locker room. We feel like we really know who he is as a person, have a lot of connections with him.”

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni weighed in with his thoughts on Swift as a player.

“You can definitely see his ability to make people miss in space, and you saw that against our defense last year,” Sirianni told reporters. “He had some unbelievable runs against us last year, where you look at each other like, man, that guy is hard to tackle. So he has the ability to make you miss and also accelerate through the hole, which will serve us well in some of the draws that we run and some of the RPOs that we run. . . . I don’t know exactly how we’ll use him perfectly with each individual run, you have to get your hands on him to see that, but also in the passing game, I think he’s a dynamic playmaker that’s done some things that we’ve done with guys in the past, with some of the different routes that he runs. But he has a great ability to read defenses out of the backfield, to make guys — to separate from tight coverage out of the backfield, and has really good hands. . . . Obviously, again, can’t say enough about the running back room that we have. We’re really excited about the pieces that we had going into the draft, and we’re even more excited about it with the addition of D’Andre.”