NFC Notes: Ezekiel Elliott, Sterling Shepard, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders WR Jahan Dotson said he already understands the hype surrounding first-round CB Emmanuel Forbes.

“Honestly, I watched the tape, and I was like, ‘I think he’s good, but I don’t know,” Dotson told Nicki Jhabvala. “After seeing him on the field, I know how good he is now. I understand why he was drafted in the first round. I understand what all the hype is about.”

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said he continues to work out with free-agent RB Ezekiel Elliott and added that the former Cowboy running back is in great shape.

“That’s my best friend,” Prescott said, via Dallas Morning News. “We’ll continue to work, continue to push each other. He looks great. I’m excited for whatever opportunity he has coming up, and I’m always his biggest fan.”

Prescott sympathizes with what’s happening to running backs in the NFL and cautions them to not jump at the first sign of work.

“I think the running back position is tough,” Prescott said. “All those guys are dynamic backs, can still play and have a lot left in the tank. I hope all of them make the right decision and not just jump on whatever’s fast. You’re never surprised about what this league does. You always have to understand it’s a business and try not to take anything personal.”

Prescott also praised WR Jalen Tolbert‘s work ethic and said that he’s made improvements this offseason.

“He’s itching to get better,” Prescott said. “Anytime I ask, he’s the first one responding. He’s there with the right approach.”

Prescott added that he’s feeling great heading into the season and he’s cautiously optimistic about his health.

“I feel the best I’ve been,” he said. “I’m hesitant to say that sometimes because I’ve seen an injury come, but I do feel amazing. Throwing the ball, working out this morning, the ball comes out great. The ball comes out better than it ever has.”

Giants

Last year the Giants ended up running out of bodies at wide receiver, as injuries hit a group that was already thin before the season started. This offseason New York took a shotgun approach by adding a high number of players. Barring any other offseason moves, the Giants will enter training camp with 14 receivers likely competing for seven roster spots, with a couple others eligible to stick around on the practice squad.

“Yeah, it’s probably the biggest receiver group I’ve been a part of since I’ve been here, but that’s what we wanted to bring in,” Giants WR Sterling Shepard said via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “We wanted to bring in competition. Some guys run from competition, and some people don’t. We’re definitely going to see what we have, because we have a lot of guys that can play some good ball. I love the fact that we added more playmakers. It’s not just on one person to make all the plays. We’ve got a lot of guys that can do it.”

Schwartz says the only roster locks at this point are Parris Campbell, Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton and third-round rookie Jalin Hyatt. Shepard and 2022 second-round WR Wan’Dale Robinson would be locks if healthy but are coming off torn ACLs that could impact their availability and effectiveness to start the season at least. Other contenders include Jamison Crowder, Collin Johnson, UDFA Bryce Ford-Wheaton, David Sills, Jeff Smith, Jaydon Mickens, Kalil Pimpleton and Makai Polk.