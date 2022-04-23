NFC Notes: Falcons, Giants, Panthers

Falcons

San Jose State TE Derrick Deese Jr. has had pre-draft visits with the Cardinals, Falcons, and the Lions. (Eric Branch)

Giants

Giants DL Dexter Lawrence said that he isn’t worried about his fifth-year option being picked up by the team.

“There’s talk here and there. I’m controlling what I can control right now,” Lawrence said, via Giants Wire. “That’s going to handle itself. There’s nothing really, I can do about that right now. It’s up to whoever going to give me it or not.”

Lawrence is excited to play under DC Wink Martindale and feels that his attacking style of defense will be beneficial to the team.

“Yeah. I love the Giants. Of course. Definitely excited. Wink is a pressure guy, blitz guy,” Lawrence said. “A lot of pressures and blitz in install early. Learning that can be a little bit challenging. We all are asking each other questions. That’s the one thing, we’re not afraid to ask questions and learn.”

Lawrence views himself as a leader on the defense and looks forward to embracing that role next year.

“I’m just becoming a better leader than I was before, speaking up more, keeping the energy up, coming in every morning with a smile on my face, positive vibes. That’s all I can really do right now, just try to be a leader and help everybody out,” he said. “That’s just something that I feel like is necessary for my role on the team.”

Panthers

Panthers OL Bradley Bozeman feels that he can play all five positions along the offensive line, but also thinks his long-term niche is at center.

“I’m a very versatile offensive lineman. I can play guard, I can play center. Tackle, quarterback—wherever you need me,” he said, via Panthers Wire. “But I feel like I’m a very capable guard. I think really I shine at center. I think that’s where I bring my best values to the table. But open to play wherever. I mean, I’m here to help the team. That’s why I was brought here.”

Bozeman is ready for any position along the line that Carolina asks of him.

“Overall, really everything,” he said about what he’s prepared to learn in a potential transition. “Just my balance, my body control, my hand placement. Just everything that comes with that. My knowledge of the game, being able to read stances, read defenses, be able to be on top of it, and know what’s gonna happen before it happens. I think at guard that would be a real strong suit for me to go and learn and become a better guard.”