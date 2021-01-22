NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons
- The Falcons are retaining WR coach Dave Brock, who has a prior relationship with new HC Arthur Smith. (Jason Butt)
- Tom Pelissero reports that the Falcons are expected to hire Louisville OC Dwayne Ledford as their next offensive line coach.
- Atlanta officially hired four position coaches on Friday, including LBs coach Frank Bush, QBs coach Charles London, OL coach Dwayne Ledford, and Danny Breyer as an offensive assistant. (Jason Butt)
Panthers
- Regarding the Panthers’ recent hire of new GM Scott Fitterer, owner David Tepper said he and HC Matt Rhule were always on the “same page” in the searching process. (David Newton)
- Tepper mentioned that Rhule will control the Panthers’ game-day roster, while Fitterer will have more power in the personnel department. In the end, Carolina’s roster development will be a “collaborative” effort. (Newton)
- When asked about the possibility of the Panthers being in the trade market this offseason, Fitterer intends on Carolina being included on “every deal” but they must evaluate their own roster: “We’ll be in on every deal. … But before we do anything outside, I need to find out who we have here.” (Joseph Person)
- Rhule said he is looking forward to having Fitterer around to critique his work as a head coach: “I want someone to argue with. … I want someone who’s going to come in and say, ‘Why aren’t we playing so-and-so at free safety?'” (Person)
- As for other teams around the league being amused by the Panthers hosting 13 different external candidates in its search for a new general manager, Rhule believes it was beneficial for him to interview personnel executives from winning teams around the league: “I thought it was brilliant.” (Person)
- The Panthers are bringing in TE/DE Stephen Sullivan for a visit this week. Field Yates mentions that Carolina’s new GM Scott Fitterer selected Sullivan in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft for the Seahawks.
Saints
- Joel Corry of CBS Sports notes that the Saints must decide on TE Jared Cook‘s future with the team given he’s owed $8.04 million on the second day of the league year.
- Corry takes an in-depth look at the Saints’ salary cap situation to examine how they can create some flexibility for this offseason.
- Corry mentions that Drew Brees retiring could lead to the two parties agreeing to reduce Brees’ $25 million base salary to the $1.075 million league minimum, which in turn would create $23.925 million cap space.
- As for potential cap casualties, Corry lists LB Kwon Alexander, TE Jared Cook, CB Janoris Jenkins, C Nick Easton, DT Malcolm Brown, WR Emmanuel Sanders, P Thomas Morstead, RB Latavius Murray, and CB Patrick Robinson. Should they cut all of these players, the Saints would pick up $46.035 million of cap room.
- As for contract restructure candidates for the Saints, Corry lists DE Cameron Jordan, WR Michael Thomas, and G Andrus Peat with CB Marshon Lattimore, and RT Ryan Ramczyk being extension candidates