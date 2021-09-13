NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons DT Grady Jarrett isn’t letting one loss define the team’s season, as he believes their best football is still ahead of them.

“It’s definitely tough anytime you take a loss,” Jarrett said, via AJC.com. “It’s not the way we wanted to start the season, but at the end of the day, it’s a long season. I’m sure there are going to be a lot of things we can learn from this and continue to grow, and our best football is definitely still ahead of us.”

Falcons HC Arthur Smith said that the loss was on him, and that the team would be better prepared in the future. While Jarrett appreciates his coach falling on the sword for the team, he knows there are things that not only he could’ve done better, but the team as a whole as well.

“I mean, I think there’s room for everybody to get better. Everybody made some mistakes out there today, and I feel like there was a play out there I could have made if I just ran through to the quarterback and sacked him right before. It would have been fourth down, right before that two-minute drive before the half. So, I mean we all have stuff we can get better at and as a coach, we appreciate him putting ownership back on himself, but we as players got to do better as well, too. We’re out there on the field and we got to execute,” Jarrett said.

Jarrett is still optimistic about the Falcons’ season ahead and what they can do to get back on track.

“There’s still a lot of optimism,” Jarrett said. “We feel good about this team and we believe in the guys we have and believe in the leadership we have. And there’s a lot of football out there and you know, this year we get an extra game, so we chop this one up and have 16 more to go and we’ve got a lot of good football to play and a lot ahead of us.”