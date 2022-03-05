NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Panthers

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer said that he hones in on a quarterback’s mental makeup when scouting the position.

“Just the command that they would have,” Fitterer said, via Panthers Wire’s Anthony Rizzuti. “The ability to learn. How they process. Those are things that would really bother you as you go through the process. But you also look at what they can do. Is it correctable? Can you work with them? So those are the biggest things.”

Fitterer acknowledged that this isn’t the strongest quarterback class, but that there are some good prospects that can be solutions at the position.

“We look at it a little bit differently. We think there is some talent in this class. We think there are some guys that can come in and help us. Probably overall — like through the media — I totally hear that and I get that. That’s the common consensus. There have probably been stronger quarterback classes. But there are some guys in this class that can play.”