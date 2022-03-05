NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons
- Jason La Canfora reports that teams reaching out to the Falcons about a potential trade for QB Matt Ryan are under the impression he will not be traded.
- Kentucky S Yusuf Corker has had an informal interview with the Falcons during his time at the combine. (D. Orlando Ledbetter)
- Liberty QB Malik Willis had a formal interview with the Falcons at the Combine. (Tori McElhaney)
- Georgia OL Justin Shaffer said he met with the Falcons at the NFL Combine. (D. Orlando Ledbetter)
- Boston College OL Alec Lindstrom said he met with the Falcons while at the NFL Combine and would enjoy playing alongside his brother, OL Chris Lindstrom. (Gabe Burns)
- Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller met with Falcons RBs coach Michael Pitre. He compared himself to Le’Veon Bell, Adrian Peterson, and Joe Mixon. (Kris Rhim)
- During an interview with Falcons HC Arthur Smith, Iowa State RB Breece Hall said the coach asked him, “If one family member could describe you what would they say?” (Kris Rhim)
- Georgia RB Zamir White said he’s met with the Falcons at the NFL Combine. (Tori McElheney)
- Georgia RB James Cook mentioned that he’s met with Falcons HC Arthur Smith and GM Terry Fontenot. (D. Orlando Ledbetter)
- The Falcons met with edge rushers Boye Mafe (Minnesota) and Drake Jackson (USC) at the Combine. (D. Orlando Ledbetter)
Panthers
Panthers GM Scott Fitterer said that he hones in on a quarterback’s mental makeup when scouting the position.
“Just the command that they would have,” Fitterer said, via Panthers Wire’s Anthony Rizzuti. “The ability to learn. How they process. Those are things that would really bother you as you go through the process. But you also look at what they can do. Is it correctable? Can you work with them? So those are the biggest things.”
Fitterer acknowledged that this isn’t the strongest quarterback class, but that there are some good prospects that can be solutions at the position.
“We look at it a little bit differently. We think there is some talent in this class. We think there are some guys that can come in and help us. Probably overall — like through the media — I totally hear that and I get that. That’s the common consensus. There have probably been stronger quarterback classes. But there are some guys in this class that can play.”
Fitterer pointed out that the team will be open to trading down from six, but admitted that they likely wouldn’t pass up on a franchise-changing player if he’s available.
“Oh yeah. I think we can definitely look at that. Now, if there’s a franchise-type player sitting there and we think this is a cornerstone for us for the next ten years, we might have to just take him. You don’t pass on a really good foundation piece for your team. However, if there’s opportunities or the compensation is so much where you just can’t pass on it, we’ll always go back.”
- According to ESPN’s John Clayton, Panthers’ owner David Tepper “loves” Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett and would like to draft him: “I know David Tepper the owner of the Carolina Panthers loves Kenny Pickett and wants Kenny Pickett.” (Andrew Fillipponi)
Saints
Despite bringing in Kris Richard and Ryan Nielsen as co-defensive coordinators, new Saints HC Dennis Allen still plans to lead the team defensively.
“Both of them bring a unique skill set to the operation,” Allen said, via Amie Just of NOLA.com. “I just felt like both of them are qualified to do it. Both of them deserve a shot to do it. And why not make them co-coordinators? Because at the end of the day, there’s really still one voice and that’s mine. It’s a pretty organized plan as to how things are going to operate. In that sense, there are not a lot of things that have changed. We’ve got a great group of guys that work really, really well together. I’ve got zero challenges in terms of how that’s gonna work. For our team to have success, regardless of who’s the coordinator, who’s not the coordinator, who’s calling it, who’s not calling it, we’ve all got to be unselfish and be willing to put the team in front of ourselves.”
