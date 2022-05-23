NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Raiders TE Darren Waller thinks that a change of scenery via a trade to Atlanta could end up working out well for WR Bryan Edwards.

“I really like Bryan a lot just as a human being and as a football player,” Waller said in an interview with Austin Boyd of Heavy.com.”(His) contested catch ability is elite, and I feel like he can only continue to grow as a player as he gets more and more opportunities — you see it in the games where he got opportunities. A change of scenery — can be one of the best things that can ever happen to you. It’s not necessarily about what happens along the journey, it’s more so about your response to what happens. And I feel like he’s somebody that is mentally and physically capable of responding in a big way, and I’m excited to follow his career and see how it unfolds because I think great things are in store for him.”

ESPN’s Seth Walder reports that John Taormina is no longer with the Falcons as their Director of Football Data & Analytics.

Panthers

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes the Panthers think QB Sam Darnold has actually made a decent jump during OTAs, and they’re also happy with how third-round QB Matt Corral is doing, though there’s an acknowledgment he’s still swimming a bit mentally pre-snap.

Breer adds not to rule out a trade for Browns QB Baker Mayfield, either to Carolina or to the Seahawks, especially if Cleveland budges on how much salary they're willing to eat.

Saints

Saints GM Mickey Loomis is happy to have S Tyrann Mathieu and WR Jarvis Landry on the roster but says he would have wanted the LSU alums even if they didn’t have ties to Louisiana.

“Both these guys, Tyrann and Jarvis, it’s a little bit unique when you bring somebody back to their home] state and their home territory,” Loomis said, via NOLA.com. “Just the excitement that both those guys had; they’re veteran players who have been around the league and have been really accomplished for a number of years, and yet they’re like kids when you see that excitement coming back home. It just meant a lot to them. It’s just a different level of emotion than you normally get. I’m just excited for them and I’m excited for us. We’ve got two good players, and we would’ve wanted them even if they were from New Jersey or some other state.”