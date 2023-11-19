NFC Notes: Frank Reich, Bryce Young, Panthers, Saints

Frank Reich

National NFL reporter Cameron Wolfe told Steve Wyche and Tom Pelissero that Panthers HC Frank Reich knows that he has a tricky situation on his hands in North Carolina when it comes to his job security.

“And talking with people in that Panthers building, Frank Reich has talked to people on his staff over the last few weeks about his unknown job security,” Wolfe said. “And I thought it was interesting to hear Reich say he wouldn’t be able to live with himself if he didn’t do everything in his power and in the team’s best interest over the last eight games. Look, there’s a lot of pressure here in Carolina, and I think there’s a lot of noteworthy context as well. Last year in Indianapolis, Reich made a midseason move to fire his offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and then a week later, Reich was let go. And Reich told reporters yesterday, ‘This isn’t about Thomas, it’s about me.’ And there’s a lot of truth there, from what I’ve been told.”

Panthers

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones says the Panthers went to first-round QB Bryce Young ‘s Alabama tape to try and find plays to spark some success for them on offense, although it’s not the first time this season they’ve done that.

Jones says Carolina wants to build around Young's strengths, which were described to him as playing in the shotgun, running up-tempo plays with quick-game passing mixed in. He adds there's some urgency for the team to figure it out soon.

While none of the sources Jones talked to thought the Panthers would fire HC Frank Reich if the team got blown out by Dallas in what turned into a Cowboys home game in Charlotte, it at minimum won’t sit well with owner Dave Tepper .

Panthers LB Deion Jones was fined $6,472 for unnecessary roughness.

Saints

The Saints had four fines from Week 10, including CB Paulson Adebo $7,644 for unnecessary roughness, DL Carl Granderson $16,391 for a hit on a quarterback, S Tyrann Mathieu $10,927 for unnecessary roughness, and CB Alontae Taylor $9,097 for unnecessary roughness.