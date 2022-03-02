NFC Notes: Garoppolo, 49ers, Cardinals, Murray, Rams, Seahawks, Wagner

49ers

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo underwent surgery to repair a torn capsule in his right shoulder which will require a “significant rehab” and prevent him from throwing for at least 16 weeks.

Rapoport also reports Garoppolo is expected to be ready for the start of 2022. However, it would require a "leap of faith" from an interested team to acquire him in a trade.

Per CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, two GMs that are interesting in acquiring a quarterback thought San Francisco might not get as much as they want for Garoppolo. One said: “I don’t think they get more than a four.”

The other added: “Maybe a four that moves to a three (with incentives).”

49ers GM John Lynch said the 49ers have “had some discussions with teams and will continue to” about Garoppolo. (Nicki Jhabvala)

Lynch spoke at length involving Garoppolo's surgery and if the team looking to trade him: "It is described as minor surgery. The prognosis is really good. He's gonna be fine. We're so fond of Jimmy. That situation is active and fluid. A lot of teams have an interest in him. Jimmy's a part of us right now. But a lot of teams need quarterbacks and he's someone they'd look at." (Mike Garafolo)

Trey Lance : “I tell people he’s everything we thought he was when we traded a lot to go get him — and more. And, you know, I really believe that.” ( Lynch on the future of second-year QB: “I tell people he’s everything we thought he was when we traded a lot to go get him — and more. And, you know, I really believe that.” ( GMFB

He also revealed there would be extensions on the way for DE Nick Bosa and WR Deebo Samuel : “Those guys are gonna be 49ers. They’re foundational to what we do. Two special players. We do have good communication with (them and their reps).” (Nick Wagoner)

and WR : “Those guys are gonna be 49ers. They’re foundational to what we do. Two special players. We do have good communication with (them and their reps).” (Nick Wagoner) Lynch mentioned that he turned down opportunities to return to television: “It’s flattering when people come and show interest. Ultimately, I made the decision and my family made the decision that this is where my heart is at… That is a lot of money, though.” (Wagoner)

49ers RB coach Bobby Turner expects to return in 2023 after taking the 2022 season to rehab from two operations. (Dave Lombardi)

Cardinals

Regarding Cardinals QB Kyler Murray‘s agent sending a contract proposal to GM Steve Keim, the general manager responded that there’s “current dialogue” with the quarterback’s representation and feels agent Erik Burkhardt was just doing his job.

“I have not talked to them in a few days, but there’s always been current dialogue,” Keim said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “The one thing I’ll say is in regards to the statement, I know everybody’s seen that, I think it’s an agent doing his job. I have a lot of respect for Eric Burkhardt and, obviously, Kyler Murray.”

Keim added that they have always been “moving forward” with negotiations and will keep further discussions confidential with Murray’s representation.

“From my standpoint, like it’s always been moving forward, any kind of speculation, any negotiations, any conversations and dialogue will be certainly held confidential between the three of us.”

As for the development of Murray over the last three years, Keim believes his growth has been “very impressive” on and off the field.

“But I will say this, looking back three years ago, the strides that he’s made both on and off the field have been very impressive, and there’s no doubt that he’s a huge, huge reason for the turnaround and success,” Keim said.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport mentions Keim and HC Kliff Kingsbury ‘s extensions that run through 2027 are fully guaranteed.

‘s extensions that run through 2027 are fully guaranteed. Rapoport adds an extension for Murray is something the team would want to turn its attention to later in the summer, potentially during training camp, as that’s historically when these deals have gotten done.

Rams

Rams GM Les Snead said that he’s been meeting with HC Sean McVay this week to establish an order of operations in regards to free agency. (Jourdan Rodrigue)

said that he’s been meeting with HC this week to establish an order of operations in regards to free agency. (Jourdan Rodrigue) Snead added that an extension for QB Matthew Stafford will be “at the forefront” of their priorities and mentions that a deal can help create cap space.

will be “at the forefront” of their priorities and mentions that a deal can help create cap space. Regarding Rams’ free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr, Snead said they “would definitely like” to re-sign Beckham but that his recovery from a knee injury plays a factor in their decision. (Jourdan Rodrigue)

Snead said they “would definitely like” to re-sign Beckham but that his recovery from a knee injury plays a factor in their decision. (Jourdan Rodrigue) Rams T Andrew Whitworth plans to stay involved in football, adding that a decision on his retirement is still a few weeks away. He also hinted that he may end up doing something in front of the camera: “I’m staying active. Working out. But, I don’t know yet.” (Andrew Siciliano)

plans to stay involved in football, adding that a decision on his retirement is still a few weeks away. He also hinted that he may end up doing something in front of the camera: “I’m staying active. Working out. But, I don’t know yet.” (Andrew Siciliano) Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown will move from RB coach to TE coach. (Matt Zenitz)

