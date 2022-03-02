NFC Notes: Garoppolo, 49ers, Cardinals, Murray, Rams, Seahawks, Wagner

49ers
- According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo underwent surgery to repair a torn capsule in his right shoulder which will require a “significant rehab” and prevent him from throwing for at least 16 weeks.
- Rapoport also reports Garoppolo is expected to be ready for the start of 2022. However, it would require a “leap of faith” from an interested team to acquire him in a trade.
- Per CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, two GMs that are interesting in acquiring a quarterback thought San Francisco might not get as much as they want for Garoppolo. One said: “I don’t think they get more than a four.”
- The other added: “Maybe a four that moves to a three (with incentives).”
- 49ers GM John Lynch said the 49ers have “had some discussions with teams and will continue to” about Garoppolo. (Nicki Jhabvala)
- Lynch spoke at length involving Garoppolo’s surgery and if the team looking to trade him: “It is described as minor surgery. The prognosis is really good. He’s gonna be fine. We’re so fond of Jimmy. That situation is active and fluid. A lot of teams have an interest in him. Jimmy’s a part of us right now. But a lot of teams need quarterbacks and he’s someone they’d look at.” (Mike Garafolo)
- Lynch on the future of second-year QB Trey Lance: “I tell people he’s everything we thought he was when we traded a lot to go get him — and more. And, you know, I really believe that.” (GMFB)
- He also revealed there would be extensions on the way for DE Nick Bosa and WR Deebo Samuel: “Those guys are gonna be 49ers. They’re foundational to what we do. Two special players. We do have good communication with (them and their reps).” (Nick Wagoner)
- Lynch mentioned that he turned down opportunities to return to television: “It’s flattering when people come and show interest. Ultimately, I made the decision and my family made the decision that this is where my heart is at… That is a lot of money, though.” (Wagoner)
- 49ers RB coach Bobby Turner expects to return in 2023 after taking the 2022 season to rehab from two operations. (Dave Lombardi)
Cardinals
Regarding Cardinals QB Kyler Murray‘s agent sending a contract proposal to GM Steve Keim, the general manager responded that there’s “current dialogue” with the quarterback’s representation and feels agent Erik Burkhardt was just doing his job.
“I have not talked to them in a few days, but there’s always been current dialogue,” Keim said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “The one thing I’ll say is in regards to the statement, I know everybody’s seen that, I think it’s an agent doing his job. I have a lot of respect for Eric Burkhardt and, obviously, Kyler Murray.”
Keim added that they have always been “moving forward” with negotiations and will keep further discussions confidential with Murray’s representation.
“From my standpoint, like it’s always been moving forward, any kind of speculation, any negotiations, any conversations and dialogue will be certainly held confidential between the three of us.”
As for the development of Murray over the last three years, Keim believes his growth has been “very impressive” on and off the field.
“But I will say this, looking back three years ago, the strides that he’s made both on and off the field have been very impressive, and there’s no doubt that he’s a huge, huge reason for the turnaround and success,” Keim said.
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport mentions Keim and HC Kliff Kingsbury‘s extensions that run through 2027 are fully guaranteed.
- Rapoport adds an extension for Murray is something the team would want to turn its attention to later in the summer, potentially during training camp, as that’s historically when these deals have gotten done.
Rams
- Rams GM Les Snead said that he’s been meeting with HC Sean McVay this week to establish an order of operations in regards to free agency. (Jourdan Rodrigue)
- Snead added that an extension for QB Matthew Stafford will be “at the forefront” of their priorities and mentions that a deal can help create cap space.
- Regarding Rams’ free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr, Snead said they “would definitely like” to re-sign Beckham but that his recovery from a knee injury plays a factor in their decision. (Jourdan Rodrigue)
- Rams T Andrew Whitworth plans to stay involved in football, adding that a decision on his retirement is still a few weeks away. He also hinted that he may end up doing something in front of the camera: “I’m staying active. Working out. But, I don’t know yet.” (Andrew Siciliano)
- Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown will move from RB coach to TE coach. (Matt Zenitz)
Seahawks
- Washington TE Cade Otton said he has met with the Seahawks and would be more than happy to be drafted by them in order to remain in Seattle. (Bob Condotta)
- Arkansas WR Treylon Burks also met with Seattle during his time at the combine. (Ryan McDowell)
- Seahawks HC Pete Carroll told the media that the team is hoping to re-sign backup QB Geno Smith, who was arrested on suspicion of DUI and is yet to be charged. (Condotta)
- Carroll says that S Jamal Adams is recovering well from shoulder surgery: “He sounds great. Just chomping at the bit. He wants to get going right now, felt like he left too much out there. So his attitude is great. Just communicated with him Monday.” (Condotta)
- Carroll also hopes to have LB Bobby Wagner back in 2022: “We expect to play with Bobby. We love playing with Bobby, He’s been a great player, another great season. … We got to figure out everybody fits together. … We’d love to be able to play with him. So we’ll work towards that.” (Curtis Crabtree)
- Another player Carroll wants back is breakout RB Rashaad Penny: “His confidence just soared. Hopefully we can get him back.” (Mike Garafolo)
- Carroll was willing to comment on the decision to move on from Ken Norton Jr. on their defensive staff: “I’ve been itching for some time now to make some adjustments. I love Ken Norton Jr. but it’s really this classic illustration of the decisions that are difficult at this time of the year.” (Curtis Crabtree)
- When it comes to second-year WR D’Wayne Eskridge, Caroll expects him to be a big part of the offense, as well as the return game. (John Boyle)
- Caroll wants the team to bring S Quandre Diggs back next season and believes he will be ready to go for training camp. (Boyle)
- Defensively, Carroll added that he wanted to improve the pass rush and change the defensive scheme in order to “really accent” edge rushers like LB Darrell Taylor: “We love Darrell Taylor and he’ll be all over it.” (Jude)
- As he stepped off the podium, Carroll made one last comment on the possibility that GM John Schneider is fielding trade calls for QB Russell Wilson: “What John (Schneider) says (to calling teams) ‘We aren’t shopping the quarterback.” (Gregg Bell)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!